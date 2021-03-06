WIAA state boys basketball: Onalaska unable to keep up with Pewaukee in Division 2 championship

The Onalaska High School boys basketball team tried a variety of defensive approaches in an effort to minimize Pewaukee's numerous threats.

The Hilltoppers had 6-foot-11 senior forward Gavin McGrath guard on the perimeter to take away clean 3-point looks. Defensive stalwarts Sam Kick and Victor Desmond shadowed Pirates senior guard AJ Hintz after he made multiple triples.

Onalaska switched to a 2-3 zone for a few possessions and even brought traps to Pewaukee ball-handlers to disrupt the Pirates' flow.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But nothing seemed to affect Pewaukee. The Pirates were lights out in the first half, in which they made eight 3s, and the Hilltoppers faced a 14-point deficit at the half.

That hole was too big for Onalaska to climb out of, and it fell 54-37 in Saturday night's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at the La Crosse Center.

Desmond led the Hilltoppers with 10 points, while McGrath added nine.

But Pewaukee's blistering first half was too much to overcome. The Pirates shot 55% from the floor in the opening period and were 8-of-13 from beyond the arc as they built a 38-24 advantage.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.