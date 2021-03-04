WIAA state boys basketball: Victor Desmond's emergence huge for Onalaska

Desmond didn’t expect to be such a tall person. He said his dad, Tim, stands 5-11, and his mom, Dwalya, is 5-5.

So, when things got tough that summer before eighth grade, Desmond said Dwalya sprung into action.

“It all came from my mom knowing someone, and I had a lot of help from some (physical therapists),” said Desmond, whose uncle, Mike, coached the Aquinas girls to five WISAA state tournaments and its boys to a WIAA Division 2 state title in 2003. “It was a lot of workouts and sticking with it. When I was younger, I would go with my mom to the Y at 4:30 in the morning because she is a workout fanatic, and I figured I’d go play basketball.

“When I couldn’t do that anymore (during the rough summer), I wanted to change that because I loved basketball.”

Desmond showed Kowal and everyone else that he had figured it out with incredible growth — in the game more than his frame — from his freshman to sophomore season.

His role gradually increased with the team, and Desmond earned important minutes on the court as a junior. He wasn’t yet starting games, but he was finishing some and quickly picking up the reputation for bringing the crowd to its feet with flashy plays at the rim.