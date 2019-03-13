SCHEDULE
Kohl Center, Madison
THURSDAY’S GAMES
DVISION 3 SEMIFINALS
Greendale Martin Luther (23-3) vs. Maple Northwestern (21-5), 1:35 p.m.
Denmark (22-4) vs. Waupun (25-1), approximately 3:15 p.m.
DIVISION 4 SEMIFINALS
Manitowoc Roncalli (26-0) vs. New Glarus (24-2), 6:35 p.m.
Osseo-Fairchild (24-2) vs. Oshkosh Lourdes Academy (25-1), approximately 8:15 p.m.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
DIVISION 5 SEMIFINALS
Sheboygan Lutheran (25-2) vs. Chippewa Falls McDonell (18-9), 9:05 a.m.
Bangor (25-1) vs. Marshfield Columbus Catholic (25-2), approximately 10:45 a.m.
DIVISION 2 SEMIFINALS
Glendale Nicolet (25-1) vs. Elkhorn (23-3), 1:35 p.m.
Central (24-2) vs. Milwaukee Washington (21-5), approximately 3:15 p.m.
DIVISION 1 SEMIFINALS
Brookfield Central (21-5) vs. Neenah (19-7), 6:35 p.m.
Sun Prairie (20-6) vs. West Allis Central (22-3), approximately 8:15 p.m.
SATURDAY’S FINALS
Division 5, 11:05 a.m.; Division 4, 12:45 p.m.; Division 3, 2:30 p.m.; Division 2, 6:35 p.m.; Division 1, 8:15 p.m.
DEFENDING CHAMPIONS
DIVISION 4
RONCALLI beat Pardeeville in the semifinals and Marathon for the championship
DIVISION 5
BANGOR beat Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran in the semifinals and McDonell Catholic for the championship
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Alphabetical
JOHNNY DAVIS, jr., 6-4, G/F, Central: With a Wisconsin scholarship offer in his back pocket, Davis has been a consistent scoring force for the Red Raiders. He’s dazzled the Coulee Region with gym-rocking dunks and an ability to get to the basket with ease. With talent around him, Davis has averaged 22.8 points per game. He’s been a key defender in creating steals and fast-break scoring chances for Central as well.
JALEN JOHNSON, jr., 6-8, F, Nicolet: One of the hottest 2020 recruits in the country, Johnson has been on the radar of every major program. He’s got scholarships from the likes of Duke, Kentucky, Arizona and Wisconsin to choose from, and his games make national highlight reels regularly. He’s an all-around force, averaging 20 points, 11.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Johnson caused controversy when he transferred from Sun Prairie to Nicolet, but he’s looking to silence those critics with a gold ball
XZAVIER JONES, sr., 6-5, G, Martin Luther: A Division I recruit with offers from Bradley and UW-Green Bay, among others, his athleticism and versatility on the court gives him the ability to play and defend multiple positions. He enters the tournament averaging 11.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game, while playing alongside two other college-bound players.