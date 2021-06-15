WIAA state boys golf: Black River Falls' Mike Antonelli ties for third in Division 2

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Mike Antonelli matched his first round score on Day 2 of the WIAA Division 2 state golf tournament, and that allowed the Black River Falls High School junior to tie for third place in the two-day tournament at Trappers Turn Golf Club.
Antonelli, who shot a 4-over-par 76 on Tuesday for a two-round total of 8-over 152, moved up one spot and tied with Madison Edgewood Sacred Heart's Al Deang and Marinette's Ty Kretz for third.
Edgewood Sacred Heart's Ethan Arndt shot even-par on Tuesday to finish at 147 to win the state title, while Maple Northwestern's Trent Meyer shot 3-over on Tuesday to take second at 150.
The Tigers finished eighth out of eight teams with a two-round total of 715. They cut 11 strokes from their first-day total, but that wasn't enough to move up to seventh place or higher.
Freshman Evan Anderson also matched his first round by shooting a 90 on Tuesday, while senior Caden Skelding trimmed his first round of 97 to a 90 and freshman Wyatt Madvig his first round of 100 to a 96.
Senior Jack Harkner also improved on his first round, dropping a 107 to a 106.
Aquinas junior Sam Dobbins closed out the Division 3 tournament with an 88 after opening with an 82. His two-day score of 170 was good for 18th place among individuals.
Tomah senior Hunter Neumann adjusted to the Wild Rock Course and cut two shots from his opening round. Neumann shot an 81 on Monday and followed it up with a 79 on Tuesday. That left him in a three-way tie for 38th place in Division 1.
MSHSL CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT: La Crescent-Hokah eighth-grader Ryan Nutter completed the first day of the tournament with a 78 and is 10 strokes off the pace of leader Sam Baker of Cloquet. Nutter is tied for 24th place at Ridges and Sand Creek.
Teammate Owen Davison shot an 81 and is tied for 46th.