WIAA state boys golf: Black River Falls' Mike Antonelli ties for third in Division 2

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Mike Antonelli matched his first round score on Day 2 of the WIAA Division 2 state golf tournament, and that allowed the Black River Falls High School junior to tie for third place in the two-day tournament at Trappers Turn Golf Club.

Antonelli, who shot a 4-over-par 76 on Tuesday for a two-round total of 8-over 152, moved up one spot and tied with Madison Edgewood Sacred Heart's Al Deang and Marinette's Ty Kretz for third.

Edgewood Sacred Heart's Ethan Arndt shot even-par on Tuesday to finish at 147 to win the state title, while Maple Northwestern's Trent Meyer shot 3-over on Tuesday to take second at 150.

The Tigers finished eighth out of eight teams with a two-round total of 715. They cut 11 strokes from their first-day total, but that wasn't enough to move up to seventh place or higher.

Freshman Evan Anderson also matched his first round by shooting a 90 on Tuesday, while senior Caden Skelding trimmed his first round of 97 to a 90 and freshman Wyatt Madvig his first round of 100 to a 96.

Senior Jack Harkner also improved on his first round, dropping a 107 to a 106.