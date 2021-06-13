WIAA state boys golf: Black River Falls playing best at right time

"After that, it was a brand new team, and we had low numbers to go along with spring football," Tubbs said. "We really had no idea what we were coming into and what the makeup of the team was going to look like."

Tubbs said his roster included nine players, and five of them had obligations with the football team before they could commit to golf.

Antonelli and Skelding, he knew, could be good leaders, and he was anxious to see what the rest could bring to the table. His eyes were opened quickly when the Tigers won the first Coulee Conference meet of the season.

"We had some 18-hole invites that we've been playing in for years canceled this year," Tubbs said. "So the first match our team played in together was a conference match down in Viroqua.

"When we won in Viroqua, I thought, 'Boy, we might have something here.'"

Freshmen Evan Anderson and Wyatt Madvig and senior Jack Harkner showed Tubbs pretty quickly that they could contribute. Harkner was ready to make the jump from junior varsity, and Anderson and Madvig could be factors in their first seasons.