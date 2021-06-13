WIAA state boys golf: Black River Falls playing best at right time

Coach Scott Tubbs likes the camaraderie that has been established between members of his Black River Falls High School boys golf team.
Golfers don't have to get a long or work together to succeed as a team. It helps, but isn't required.
As long as they concentrate and work on what makes them better players, the team will see its scores drop and possibility to improve climb.
The Tigers prefer to do all of that together, and Tubbs thinks that has played a role in their season continuing to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament Monday and Tuesday at Trappers Turn Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.
"I think it's been huge for us this year," Tubbs said. "On the van rides to the matches, they're talking about course they've played and not played and things they did and didn't do.
"I think they talk a lot, and they go to courses to play and practice together and help each other."
That's how Black River Falls has turned a season that began with plenty of questions into one that will finish with the team's first state appearance in 14 years.
Tubbs said he wasn't sure what to expect from the Tigers this season after the canceled season of 2020. Black River Falls won the Coulee in 2019, but junior Mike Antonelli and senior Caden Skelding were the only players returning from that performance.
"After that, it was a brand new team, and we had low numbers to go along with spring football," Tubbs said. "We really had no idea what we were coming into and what the makeup of the team was going to look like."
Tubbs said his roster included nine players, and five of them had obligations with the football team before they could commit to golf.
Antonelli and Skelding, he knew, could be good leaders, and he was anxious to see what the rest could bring to the table. His eyes were opened quickly when the Tigers won the first Coulee Conference meet of the season.
"We had some 18-hole invites that we've been playing in for years canceled this year," Tubbs said. "So the first match our team played in together was a conference match down in Viroqua.
"When we won in Viroqua, I thought, 'Boy, we might have something here.'"
Freshmen Evan Anderson and Wyatt Madvig and senior Jack Harkner showed Tubbs pretty quickly that they could contribute. Harkner was ready to make the jump from junior varsity, and Anderson and Madvig could be factors in their first seasons.
"Anderson and Madvig have played beyond their years already," Tubbs said. "They aren't, when you look at the, your traditional freshmen. Evan is 6-2½ and Wyatt is 6-1 and are physical kids and can really hit the ball."
Antonelli won three conference meets and placed fourth or better in all of them to finish as season medalist. Skelding won one of them and finished fourth in individual standings, while Anderson was sixth.
Antonelli and Anderson tied for medalist honors at the Arcadia Regional, and Antonelli was runner-up at the sectional, which was played at Skyline Golf Course. Anderson tied for fourth in the sectional, and Skelding was seventh.
That put them in position for a new experience at Trappers Turn, and they begin to tee off for the first round of 18 holes at 9 a.m. Monday.
"A few of them have golfed it before, and I have golfed it three or four times," Tubbs said. "It's a beautiful course and a tight course. If you get off the fairway, you can get in some trouble."
