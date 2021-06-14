WIAA state boys golf: Mike Antonelli one shot off pace in Division 2

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Black River Falls High School boys golf coach Scott Tubbs knew ahead of time how important it would be for his team to keep its tee shots straight during the first round of the WIAA Division 2 state tournament on Monday.

With the exception of junior Mike Antonelli, the Tigers struggled with that.

Black River Falls carded its poorest round of the season with a 363, but Tubbs thinks the experience gained will help them improve on their eighth-place position during Tuesday's second round at Trappers Turn Golf Course.

"If you go left or right, there's water and trouble," Tubbs said of the course fairways. "We had more penalty strokes and more lost balls today than we've had all year. But if we can settle down and play better (in the second round), we don't have that far to go to try and get into the top half."

Antonelli, the Coulee Conference season medalist, was the exception for the Tigers and is one shot off the lead among individuals after shooting a 4-over-par 76.

Antonelli is part of a crowded top of the leaderboard and part of a four-way tie for fourth place. Three players — Marinette's Ty Kretz, Madison Edgewood's Ethan Arndt and Maple Northwestern's Trent Meyer — are tied for first at 75.