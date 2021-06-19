 Skip to main content
WIAA state boys tennis: West Salem's Hehli finishes sixth at D2 singles
WIAA state boys tennis: West Salem's Hehli finishes sixth at D2 singles

KOHLER, Wis. — West Salem High School boys tennis junior Jack Hehli finished sixth at the WIAA Division 2 individual state singles tournament, which concluded Saturday at Sports Core in Kohler, Wis.

Hehli, who was the singles tournament's seventh seed, advanced to the fifth-place match with a default win over third-seeded Max Watchmaker of Milwaukee's University School on Saturday.

Hehli then met Milwaukee Pius XI's Andrew Larson, the tournament's fourth seed, in the fifth-place match but lost in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.

Aquinas seniors Garrett Butler and Seth Capelli were in contention for fifth place in the Division 2 doubles tournament, but they lost to third-seeded Chase Korb and Nate Carson of Waukesha Catholic Memorial 6-2, 6-1 in their first match on Saturday.

Hehli finishes the season with a record of 26-2, while Butler and Capelli finish at 18-2.

