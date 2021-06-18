WIAA state boys tennis: West Salem's Jack Hehli, Aquinas team of Garrett Butler and Seth Capelli still alive

KOHLER, Wis. — West Salem High School junior Jack Hehli and Aquinas seniors Garrett Butler and Seth Capelli won second-round matches but lost quarterfinals at the WIAA Division 2 state boys tennis tournament Friday at Sports Core in Kohler, Wis.

Hehli (26-1) lost his first match of the season after beating Edgerton's Jacob Anderson 6-1, 6-0 before running into second-seeded Adrian Yin of Brookfield Academy in the quarterfinal round of the singles bracket.

Yin beat Hehli 6-0, 6-1 to qualify for the semifinals, while seventh-seeded Hehli was sent to match against third-seeded Max Watchmaker (13-4) of Milwaukee's University School. They match up at 9 a.m. Saturday with the winner advancing to a fifth-place match.

Seventh-seeded Butler and Capelli (18-1) were also beaten for the first time as a doubles team in Division 2. They began Friday with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Monroe's Charlie Frehner and Aaron Roidt (10-7) before taking a 6-2, 6-1 loss to second-seeded Andrew Bechthold and Shaan Sharma of Milwaukee's University School (7-3) in the quarterfinals.

Butler and Capelli will begin their Saturday with a match against third-seeded Chase Korb and Nate Carson of Waukesha Catholic Memorial (18-10) and play for fifth place if they win.

