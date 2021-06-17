 Skip to main content
WIAA state boys tennis: West Salem's Jack Hehli, two doubles teams advance in first round
WIAA STATE BOYS TENNIS

WIAA state boys tennis: West Salem's Jack Hehli, two doubles teams advance in first round

Seeded entries from the Coulee Region had a good day at the respective WIAA state boys tennis tournaments being played in Eau Claire, Wis., and Kohler, Wis.

West Salem High School junior Jack Hehli, competing in Division 2 singles at Sports Core in Kohler, won his first-round match over Manitowoc Roncalli's Steffen Lipski 6-0, 6-3 and will take a 25-0 record to the second round against unseeded Jacob Anderson (9-5) of Edgerton.

Jack Hehli

Hehli

Hehli, seeded seventh, and Anderson will play at 9 a.m. Friday with the winner advancing to a quarterfinal later the same day. Semifinals and finals are played on Saturday.

Doubles teams from Aquinas and the co-op program of Viroqua/Westby also advanced through Thursday's first round at Kohler.

Seniors Garrett Butler and Seth Capelli improved to 17-0 with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Baldwin-Woodville's Sam Sykora and Caleb Lokker (13-8). They advance to play Monroe's Charlie Frehner and Aaron Roidt (10-6) in Friday morning's second round.

Viroqua/Westby seniors Eric Jerdee and Ben Gillen (16-9) emerged victorious in a wild match against Waukesha Catholic Memorial's Trent Adamson and Ian Horder. Jerdee and and Gillen won the first set 6-1 and lost the second by the same score before emerging with an 11-9 victory. They next play New Berlin Eisenhower's fourth-seeded Hayden Houselander and Tanner Witt (13-9), who had a first-round bye,

Onalaska's doubles team of senior Chase Podurgiel and junior Tony Nguyen qualified in Division 1 and opened their tournament at Menards Tennis Center in Eau Claire with a 6-4, 6-1 loss to Sun Prairie's Erik Spence and Kyle Helmenstine (23-6). Podurgiel and Nguyen finished their season with an 8-5 record.

