WIAA state boys tennis: West Salem's Jack Hehli, two doubles teams advance in first round

Seeded entries from the Coulee Region had a good day at the respective WIAA state boys tennis tournaments being played in Eau Claire, Wis., and Kohler, Wis.

West Salem High School junior Jack Hehli, competing in Division 2 singles at Sports Core in Kohler, won his first-round match over Manitowoc Roncalli's Steffen Lipski 6-0, 6-3 and will take a 25-0 record to the second round against unseeded Jacob Anderson (9-5) of Edgerton.

Hehli, seeded seventh, and Anderson will play at 9 a.m. Friday with the winner advancing to a quarterfinal later the same day. Semifinals and finals are played on Saturday.

Doubles teams from Aquinas and the co-op program of Viroqua/Westby also advanced through Thursday's first round at Kohler.

Seniors Garrett Butler and Seth Capelli improved to 17-0 with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Baldwin-Woodville's Sam Sykora and Caleb Lokker (13-8). They advance to play Monroe's Charlie Frehner and Aaron Roidt (10-6) in Friday morning's second round.