WIAA state cross country: La Crosse Aquinas boys chasing a three-peat

“I think it opened his eyes to instead of trying to have a personal best every time out, that type of strategy is more akin to racing than it is to anything else,” Wilhelmy said.

Close behind Skemp are fellow senior Mitch Ellis and junior Alec Taylor, the latter of whom has come on strong as the end of the season nears and was the only Aquinas runner with a time under 17 minutes at sectionals.

Add in seniors Edward Hale and Ted Uehling and junior Nick Drye, and the Blugolds are a deep and experienced group. That’s not to mention freshman Jonathan Skemp, who has burst onto the scene and is frequently the team’s No. 4 runner.

“It’s unfair in many ways to compare one sibling to the other, but his older brother, Andrew, never broke 18 minutes as a freshman,” Wilhelmy said. “And already Jonathan has run a 17:30.”

Outside of the younger Skemp, Aquinas is a veteran squad, which should bode well Saturday. Having run at state the past two years, Wilhelmy said his team won’t be tempted to push too hard at the start.

Instead, the Blugolds will follow the approach their coach encouraged Andrew Skemp to take at the Tomah Invitational — and one they used to earn last year’s title: leave something in the tank for the end.