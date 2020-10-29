WIAA state cross country: La Crosse Aquinas boys chasing a three-peat

Back in August, Aquinas High School cross country coach Geoff Wilhelmy mused about the Blugolds’ boys team going head to head with Valders in a WIAA state meet.
The idea was particularly tantalizing to Wilhemly because of each program’s recent success: Aquinas has won the past two Division 3 team titles, and the Vikings have won the past three Division 2 team titles.
And with Valders likely to move down to D3, a postseason meeting appeared to be in the cards.
“It’d be kind of a dream match,” Wilhelmy said then.
That dream will become a reality this weekend, though not exactly as Wilhelmy had envisioned it.
With fewer teams competing throughout the state this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Valders remained in Division 2. But that dip in teams also bumped Aquinas up a division, and both teams won their respective sectionals this past weekend to advance to Saturday’s D2 state meet at Colby High School.
One tweak in the state format, though, will prevent the Blugolds from directly racing against the Vikings, who returned three of their top four runners from last season: The race will be divided into three sessions to minimize the number of people on the course in response to the pandemic; Aquinas is in the second session, while Valders is in the third.
“A one-on-one confrontation would have been preferable, obviously,” Wilhelmy said. “... They’re, of course, in the same boat that we are — that you’ve just got to try and do the best you can against your competition.”
For the Blugolds, that means running in the same group as West Salem, Little Chute and Freedom — the final of which finished third in Division 2 a season ago — as the team looks for a three-peat, a goal that has driven Aquinas through a unique season.
With each of their top three runners — and five of their top seven — back from last year’s state championship team, the Blugolds entered the season with high expectations and started strong with two wins in the first week of competition.
They’ve gone toe to toe with Onalaska, which won its D1 sectional this past weekend, throughout the year and notched wins over the Hilltoppers at the Gale Johnson, Viking and Onalaska invitationals.
Andrew Skemp has again led the charge after pacing Aquinas last season, and Wilhelmy has been impressed with how the senior has continued to hone his craft. Wilhelmy pointed specifically to the Tomah Invitational on Oct. 6, when he pressed Skemp to take the first two miles easier before turning it on for the final stretch.
Skemp won that meet in 16 minutes, 24.1 seconds.
“I think it opened his eyes to instead of trying to have a personal best every time out, that type of strategy is more akin to racing than it is to anything else,” Wilhelmy said.
Close behind Skemp are fellow senior Mitch Ellis and junior Alec Taylor, the latter of whom has come on strong as the end of the season nears and was the only Aquinas runner with a time under 17 minutes at sectionals.
Add in seniors Edward Hale and Ted Uehling and junior Nick Drye, and the Blugolds are a deep and experienced group. That’s not to mention freshman Jonathan Skemp, who has burst onto the scene and is frequently the team’s No. 4 runner.
“It’s unfair in many ways to compare one sibling to the other, but his older brother, Andrew, never broke 18 minutes as a freshman,” Wilhelmy said. “And already Jonathan has run a 17:30.”
Outside of the younger Skemp, Aquinas is a veteran squad, which should bode well Saturday. Having run at state the past two years, Wilhelmy said his team won’t be tempted to push too hard at the start.
Instead, the Blugolds will follow the approach their coach encouraged Andrew Skemp to take at the Tomah Invitational — and one they used to earn last year’s title: leave something in the tank for the end.
Although the course at Colby will be new to Aquinas, it’s flatter than Maple Grove Venues, which the Blugolds raced on multiple times this season. Wilhelmy believes that could lead to fast times.
“All the ingredients are there,” Wilhelmy said, “and they’re united in their quest to try and win it.”
AQUINAS GIRLS RETURNING TO STATE: The Blugolds’ girls team will be back at state for the first time since 2017 after finishing second at sectionals.
Senior Karlie Meyer, who missed much of last season while battling injuries, leads the team and finished third overall at sectionals.
Aquinas has also been boosted by the addition of senior Fiona O’Flaherty, who has competed with the Blugolds since finishing her tennis season. O’Flaherty was Aquinas’ top scorer behind Meyer in sectional, finishing eighth overall in 21:26.8.
“Her advantages are her mother’s a marathon runner, so she’s got the genetic predisposition,” Wilhelmy said of O’Flaherty, whose tennis season finished at the WIAA Division 2 individual state tournament with a 17-3 record. “And she’s an extraordinarily committed and dedicated person.”
Wilhelmy also credited assistant coach Shandy Scheidt, who often runs with the team, for much of the girls’ success this year.
“It’s a real boon to have someone who’s still physically fit enough to run with the kids and is also the coach,” Wilhelmy said.
