WIAA state cross country: La Crosse Aquinas boys win third straight title

COLBY, Wis. — During its session of Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state cross country meet, which was split into three sessions to limit the number of people on the course in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Aquinas High School boys team did its best to try to keep tabs on Freedom, which ran it its heat.
By the Blugolds' tally, they came up short of the Irish. So after the race, coach Geoff Wilhelmy went to congratulate Freedom coach Thain Jones.
"Our tents were side by side, and I just went up and said, 'According to my runners, your team came out ahead. Congratulations,'" Wilhelmy said. "And then he told me he thought that our race probably produced the fastest times."
One of those unofficial counts was correct, and it wasn't that of Wilhelmy's runners.
Aquinas earned its third straight state title with a score of 96, 12 points ahead of second-place Kiel. Freedom (112 points) finished third, and Valders (118), which had won the previous three Division 2 state meets, was fourth.
West Salem, which made its first team state appearance since 2013, finished eighth with 173 points.
After a season filled with uncertainties amid the pandemic, Wilhelmy was emotional when talking about what Saturday's win meant to his team.
"I consulted with the girls coach Shandy Scheidt, and we both agreed that we did not expect the season to go this long," said Wilhelmy, whose team had won its previous two state titles in D3. "We thought a super-spreader or some event like that would end it.
"We have a tremendous feeling of gratitude and also delight. The kids really persevered despite it all."
That perseverance began by the team organizing summer workouts before Wilhelmy was allowed to start official contact days and continued through Saturday.
Senior Andrew Skemp, the team's No. 1 runner, has been battling a non-COVID illness the past couple weeks but still was the Blugolds' top finisher at state, finishing 15th overall in 17 minutes, 6.5 seconds.
"It's a credit to Aquinas alum Sam Simones," Skemp said. "He's a really big inspiration for us, and he always tells us that it's not about how you feel, it's about just hanging with those front guys and with your teammates. And once you get to that two-mile, you just go, and that's when I went today.
"It hurt really bad every step of it and just gutted it out."
Behind Skemp, junior Alec Taylor (17:15.49) was 19th, senior Mitch Ellis (17:29.89) was 32nd, freshman Jonathan Skemp (17:50.18) was 51st and junior Nick Drye (18:02.6) was 61st.
It's a special group, Skemp said, and he believes the program has been motivated to run at a high level since coming up six points shy of a state appearance in 2017.
"This year might be one of the hardest ones we've ever won, one of the most gutsy wins we've ever had," Skemp said. "But, man, we just came in clutch. We've been there before, and hopefully we can keep the ball rolling."
The West Salem boys were led by senior Charlie McKinney, who finished 13th overall in 16:57.88. Senior Brady Niemeier (17:21.5) was 24th, sophomore Dawson Gronemus (18:15.1) was 72nd, freshman Brennan Garbers (18:35.36) was 85th, and senior Carson Mooney (18:41.12) was 87th.
G-E-T sophomore Sam Ruiter (17:39.8) was 42nd as an individual, and Arcadia junior Jose Monroy (17:49.87) was 50th.
The Aquinas girls team finished 10th, led by senior Karlie Meyer, who finished 19th overall in 20:17.5. Senior Fiona O'Flaherty (21:24.19) was 53rd, sophomore Namoi Koch (22:33.46) 87th, sophomore Sara Gyllander (22:47.77) 93rd, and sophomore Bella Timm (22:50.66) 95th.
West Salem sophomore Macey Tauscher (20:27.5) was 23rd as an individual, while Prairie du Chien senior Meg Katzung (20:30.85) was 28th.
