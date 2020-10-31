WIAA state cross country: La Crosse Aquinas boys win third straight title

"We have a tremendous feeling of gratitude and also delight. The kids really persevered despite it all."

That perseverance began by the team organizing summer workouts before Wilhelmy was allowed to start official contact days and continued through Saturday.

Senior Andrew Skemp, the team's No. 1 runner, has been battling a non-COVID illness the past couple weeks but still was the Blugolds' top finisher at state, finishing 15th overall in 17 minutes, 6.5 seconds.

"It's a credit to Aquinas alum Sam Simones," Skemp said. "He's a really big inspiration for us, and he always tells us that it's not about how you feel, it's about just hanging with those front guys and with your teammates. And once you get to that two-mile, you just go, and that's when I went today.

"It hurt really bad every step of it and just gutted it out."

Behind Skemp, junior Alec Taylor (17:15.49) was 19th, senior Mitch Ellis (17:29.89) was 32nd, freshman Jonathan Skemp (17:50.18) was 51st and junior Nick Drye (18:02.6) was 61st.

It's a special group, Skemp said, and he believes the program has been motivated to run at a high level since coming up six points shy of a state appearance in 2017.