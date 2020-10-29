WIAA state cross country: West Salem boys hungry for success

Coach Justin Stakston remembers very clearly the last time his West Salem High School boys cross country team ran a race in Colby, Wis.
It was just over a year ago, and a trip to the WIAA Division 2 state meet was on the line. The Panthers hadn’t run in that meet in four years and were ready to end that drought, but they didn’t.
A third-place finish was highlighted by state-qualifying performances by juniors Charlie McKinney and Brady Niemeier, but the team wound up third.
“They weren’t too happy that day,” Stakston said of the team finish, which was a distant third but still one spot away from qualification.
West Salem returns to Colby on Saturday, but the team returns intact. The Panthers placed second at last weekend’s Westby Sectional with McKinney and Niemeier again leading the charge as the top two finishers in the sectional.
Chances in the format of the state meet — each of the three divisions will run on a difference course — will make it a little strange. With each meet being run in three sections, runners and teams will leave the course unsure of their finishes.
But the important thing is being there, and the Panthers made this their goal after that third-place finish a year ago.
McKinney is a four-time qualifier, and this will be Niemeier’s third state run. McKinney was 40th overall last season and 28th as a sophomore, but he crossed the line eighth as a freshman. Niemeier was 12th as a junior and 20th as a sophomore.
That very consistent duo will go a long way in determining the Panthers’ success. McKinney was first and Niemeier second at the Westby Sectional last weekend, and McKinney was beaten just once all season.
“The good thing is that we knew we will have those two up there (near the front),” Stakston said. “I think that helps calm everyone else down to know that we have those two guys to count on for scoring.”
Now, running at the front in a state meet will be more difficult that races the Panthers have run so far, but there’s no reason to think either will struggle when looking at recent performances.
Sophomore Dawson Gronemus, senior Carson Mooney and freshman Brennan Garbers were West Salem’s other scoring runners at the sectional. Those three and juniors Vincent Schwarz and Blaine Wheeler will also need to run well for the Panthers to make a splash in the team standings.
West Salem’s best state finish was a fourth-place performance in 2005, and the second-place Panthers pushed two-time defending champion Aquinas in both the subsectional and sectional meets, losing the first by 11 points and the second by 12.
To close that gap, West Salem will have to be at its best and find a way to contend with other challengers like Valders, which has won the last three Division 2 championships.
“When you have two like (McKinney and Neimeier), we know when we go into a meet that we can be in it,” Stakston said. “We hope the confidence trickles all the way down (the lineup).”
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
