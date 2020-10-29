WIAA state cross country: West Salem boys hungry for success

That very consistent duo will go a long way in determining the Panthers’ success. McKinney was first and Niemeier second at the Westby Sectional last weekend, and McKinney was beaten just once all season.

“The good thing is that we knew we will have those two up there (near the front),” Stakston said. “I think that helps calm everyone else down to know that we have those two guys to count on for scoring.”

Now, running at the front in a state meet will be more difficult that races the Panthers have run so far, but there’s no reason to think either will struggle when looking at recent performances.

Sophomore Dawson Gronemus, senior Carson Mooney and freshman Brennan Garbers were West Salem’s other scoring runners at the sectional. Those three and juniors Vincent Schwarz and Blaine Wheeler will also need to run well for the Panthers to make a splash in the team standings.

West Salem’s best state finish was a fourth-place performance in 2005, and the second-place Panthers pushed two-time defending champion Aquinas in both the subsectional and sectional meets, losing the first by 11 points and the second by 12.