It’s a rare team that can, or even tries, to match the speed and tempo with which the Aquinas High School girls basketball team likes to play.
The past three seasons have produced an 80-2 records, and the Blugolds’ signature has been a swarming defense that creates turnovers, and a quick-strike offense that piles on points. That style won them a WIAA Division 4 state title last season.
Aquinas (25-1) might feel like it’s looking in a mirror at 6:35 p.m. Thursday when it tips off this state tournament with a semifinal against Milwaukee Academy of Science at the Resch Center. The Novas (19-5) also push the pace at every turn and are led by one of the state’s top all-time scorers, 5-foot-10 senior Shemera Williams.
Williams, a Marquette University recruit, averaged 30.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 4.5 steals per game heading into the sectional tournament this year, and has the second most points in state girls basketball history. She’s Academy of Science’s do-it-all point guard, but she’ll have to match the same kind of output from Aquinas junior Lexi Donarski.
The two have matched up before, crossing paths on the AAU circuit. Donarski said Monday she’s excited to see Williams again.
“It’s a lot of fun, she’s a great player,” Donarski said of squaring off against Williams. “It’ll be fun to see what we can do.”
The Blugolds will have depth and height advantages. The Blugolds consistently feature more players per game and have 6-foot junior forward Courtney Becker, whose strong inside-outside game is a tough cover.
The Novas were last in the state tournament in 2017, dropping the Division 5 championship game to Loyal. Williams’ 73 points in two tournament games that year rank fifth all-time.
“We’re really going to have to contest shots, and force them into tough situations, if possible,” Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. “I’m hoping that we can give (Williams) different looks. We’ve got a variety of defenses that we use to, hopefully, keep her off balance.
“I don’t think you can hold her down, because she’s a volume shooter and she’s a crazy-talented girl. We want to limit her touches as best we can off the ball, and contain her from getting to the rim.”
Similar opponents
MELROSE — Melrose-Mindoro has prided itself on depth and balance while winning 76 of their last 79 games, but the Mustangs will face a team with similar accolades in Thursday night’s semifinal.
Colby (25-0) isn’t just unbeaten, it has four players scoring between 10.3 and 13.9 points per game. Melrose-Mindoro (25-1) has five between 9.6 and 13.6.
“They like to shoot the 3 more than we do, and that’s about all that’s different between us,” Melrose-Mindoro coach Joey Arneson said. “They have some good size and are very athletic like we are.
“They run like we do, they play a very good man-to-man defense. They are a talented group.”
The Hornets are led by senior guard Ashley Streveler, who tops the team in scoring with the 13.9-point average and has made 63 3-pointers. They are making their first state appearance in program history.
Expect the Mustangs to try and move the ball inside to junior Mesa Byom or take advantage of senior Erika Simmons’ ability to get to the basket regularly.
If the perimeter game needs to take priority, senior Katie Christopherson and junior Emily Herzberg can inflict damage there. Whichever works out best, junior point guard Calette Lockington will have a hand in facilitating it.
What will probably be the most important thing for the Mustangs do is defend on the 3-point line. Melrose-Mindoro has to limit Colby’s open looks and make it work for shots, and its defense has been strong.
“We’ve just been more aggressive all around,” Herzberg said. “We’re creating more turnovers than we did last year, and that’s giving us the chance to push the ball like we can.”
G-E-T relies on defense
GALESVILLE — Louis Hurd knew he didn’t have to make any major changes or build the G-E-T girls basketball program from the ground up.
Hurd appreciates working with a deep and experienced roster, and knows that not every situation is like the one he stepped into when Rick Schmidt stepped away from the program after last season.
Schmidt coached the Red Hawks for seven seasons and guided them to an 115-56 record before stepping down last April.
“A lot of times coaches have to work a program from the bottom up, and this is not the case,” Hurd said. “We have some high-quality girls that work hard that know what winning is about and love basketball.”
However, the first-year coach of the Red Hawks wanted to make the team’s defense even stronger, and it’s been a key to their success all season long.
“I wanted to promote the philosophy I have of man-to-man defense,” Hurd said. “That didn’t start out all that well. We played with a lot of foul trouble sometimes, and didn’t have our feet and hands in the right spots. Just becoming that really good defensive team, knowing you can always rely on that, is something I really wanted to take hold of.”
The Red Hawks (24-2) hope that defensive momentum continues at 1:35 p.m. Thursday in Green Bay’s Resch Center against Marshall, which also has a 24-2 mark.
G-E-T held Hayward to 22 points — nine in the second half — in the sectional final Saturday. Earlier in the season, the Red Hawks held Onalaska to 45 points, which was its second-lowest point total of the season.
There’s no specific game that comes to mind for Hurd or senior Lexi Wagner of when the defense progressed, but they feel the effects of the process.
“It’s been our top priority,” said Wagner, a Youngstown State recruit. “We’ve always wanted to get into people, make people turn the ball over, and not make easy shots. The less points we give up, the less points we have to score.”