The Aquinas High School girls basketball team will have its season end on the floor of the Resch Center in Green Bay for the third straight season this weekend.
Two years ago, that end was a heartbreaking defeat in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game that was decided by the slimmest of margins — then-junior Kyah Steiner’s foot just barely on the 3-point line, turning what would’ve been a tying shot that sent the game to overtime into one that just tightened the losing margin. Last season, that end was one of redemption — the Blugolds capped off an unbeaten march to the title with a convincing win over Melrose-Mindoro.
This season, despite a number of a familiar faces, the top-ranked and top-seeded Blugolds (25-1) have a new feel. The goal’s the same: Raise the gold ball on Saturday. But how they go about trying to become the fifth program to repeat as Division 4 champions since 1991 will look different from their recent success.
Their path to defending their crown starts at 6:35 p.m. Thursday with a semifinal matchup against Milwaukee Academy of Science (19-5). It’ll be yet another game the Blugolds have a target on their backs as the team every other team wants to knock off. That’s the burden of being ranked No. 1 every week of the past three seasons and losing just two of their past 82 games.
“I think we’ve handled the pressure really well,” said junior forward Courtney Becker, a NCAA Division I Drake recruit. “Our coaches do a good job preparing us for that.”
Aquinas coach Dave Donarski is in his fifth season leading the girls program after being an assistant for the Blugolds boys. He’s amassed a 118-12 record in that time, but he admitted Monday as his team practiced at UW-La Crosse’s Mitchell Hall that, at times, his players handled that pressure better than he did.
“The expectation to get there is a big deal. And as you’re having success throughout the year, you kind of feel like if you don’t make it there (the state tournament), you’ve failed,” Donarski said. “Now, the seedings, the rankings, none of that matters. There’s four of the best teams in the state and it’s a two-game tournament. You’ve got to be ready to go.”
The Blugolds have proved to be ready to go this season despite losing a talent-laden senior class that produced four college players. That group was the catalyst to getting the Aquinas girls to their first state tournament in 2017.
The core of this season’s team — Becker, senior Megan Scheidt, and juniors Kayla Bahr, Lexi Donarski and Taylor Theusch — integrated well with the older class and put together last season’s 28-0 campaign. But it was also difficult to get all of the team’s talent adequate minutes on the floor. Players like Scheidt and Bahr sacrificed time and larger roles.
Lexi Donarski — an Iowa State recruit who averages 23.1 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 steals per game — said the team was curious to see how they would fill the missing pieces and continue their successful run.
“We didn’t really know coming in with basically a whole new group of girls that are playing. Even the ones that were on varsity weren’t getting all that much time last year compared to this year,” Lexi Donarski said. “It’s been a lot of fun, and I think we’ve seen tremendous growth in a lot of these girls who’ve pulled it together for us this year to help us win some games.”
Dave Donarski mentioned Scheidt, Bahr, and freshman Jacy Weisbrod as players who’ve stepped into new roles and kept the Blugolds rolling as their depth has changed. Scheidt has been a reliable defender and versatile all-around player, Bahr has increased her scoring output to 7.5 points per game along with strong defense, and Weisbrod’s 3-point shooting (50 made 3s, 40.7 percent shooting from deep) has helped spread the floor.
“I think what we’ve been able to retain is that we have really good balance, which is important offensively,” Dave Donarski said. “Those kids are very underestimated in what they’re capable of doing, and I think they’ve been waiting for their opportunity and they’ve really stepped into a more productive role.”