WIAA state girls basketball: Arcadia falls in Division 3 semifinal

The Arcadia High School girls basketball team had the No. 1 team on the ropes, but in the end Platteville was just too strong, as the Hillmen used a distinct advantage at the free throw line to hold off the upset-minded Raiders 48-45 in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal Thursday afternoon at the Resch Center.

The game was played in front of a limited number of spectators because of the COVID-19.

The Raiders struggled with foul trouble throughout, specifically with leading scorer Ellie Hoesley, as she and Arcadia tried to contain 6-foot-2 Bradley commit and Platteville senior Sami Martin.

Behind seven points from Hoesley, Arcadia took a 17-10 lead with about 5 minutes and 30 seconds left in the first half, but then Hoesley picked up her third foul — forcing her to sit the remainder of the half. Arcadia was outscored 11-2 with her on the bench.

It was a back-and-forth second half that saw multiple runs from both teams. Arcadia went on a 7-1 run to take a 26-24 lead, but then Platteville returned to their 1-3-1 zone that had given Arcadia trouble in the first half. They rattled off seven straight to take a 31-26 lead. Arcadia trimmed the lead back down to 37-36, but with 4:19 left and down 41-38, Hoesley picked up her fifth foul on a reach-in and Platteville scored four straight to make it 45-38.