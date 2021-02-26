 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WIAA state girls basketball: Bangor falls in Division 4 semifinal
breaking top story

WIAA state girls basketball: Bangor falls in Division 4 semifinal

{{featured_button_text}}

The play may have epitomized the Bangor High School girls basketball team's Friday afternoon at the La Crosse Center.

The Cardinals had their hands full with Mineral Point and were struggling mightily in a WIAA Division 4 semifinal when Megan Miedema made a nice pass to a wide open Taylor Jacobson late in the first half.

Taylor Jacobson mug

Jacobson

Jacobson made the shot -- her team's first in more than 11 minutes of game time -- to allow for a deep breath.

But the Pointers fired the ball down the court immediately. Emily Cody caught in in the left corner and drained a 3-pointer to erase what the Cardinals had worked so long and hard for.

Even when the Cardinals did something well on Friday, they seemed to lose ground.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Third-seeded Mineral Point made 13 3-pointers -- seven in the first half -- and pulled away from the second-seeded Cardinals for good early on the way to a 66-30 victory that ended Bangor's season.

The Pointers (17-5) advanced to a 6:35 p.m. championship game against Mishicot (19-2), which beat fourth-seeded Fall Creek in the other semifinal. That game begins after the Tribune's print deadline.

Junior Aliyah Langrehr and sophomore Taylor Jacobson scored six points apiece for the Cardinals (19-3), who were in a 30-13 hole by halftime. Senior Haley Jones added 11 rebounds in Bangor's fourth state tournament in five years.

The Pointers were led by junior Blair Watters, who scored 20 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.

This story will be updated.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WIAA girls state basketball

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News