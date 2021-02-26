WIAA state girls basketball: Bangor falls in Division 4 semifinal

The play may have epitomized the Bangor High School girls basketball team's Friday afternoon at the La Crosse Center.

The Cardinals had their hands full with Mineral Point and were struggling mightily in a WIAA Division 4 semifinal when Megan Miedema made a nice pass to a wide open Taylor Jacobson late in the first half.

Jacobson made the shot -- her team's first in more than 11 minutes of game time -- to allow for a deep breath.

But the Pointers fired the ball down the court immediately. Emily Cody caught in in the left corner and drained a 3-pointer to erase what the Cardinals had worked so long and hard for.

Even when the Cardinals did something well on Friday, they seemed to lose ground.

Third-seeded Mineral Point made 13 3-pointers -- seven in the first half -- and pulled away from the second-seeded Cardinals for good early on the way to a 66-30 victory that ended Bangor's season.

The Pointers (17-5) advanced to a 6:35 p.m. championship game against Mishicot (19-2), which beat fourth-seeded Fall Creek in the other semifinal. That game begins after the Tribune's print deadline.