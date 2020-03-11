WIAA state girls basketball: Battle-tested Bangor preparing for D5 state semifinal against Clear Lake

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

No player is averaging more than 14 points per game — Kershner leads the way with 13.2 points per game — and the Cardinals have five players who average more than 7 ppg, including freshman Nora Tucker and Jacobson, a sophomore.

“I think we’ve had seven different girls lead us in scoring on a different night,” Merlin Jones said.

“You can count on anybody at any time,” added Haley Jones, who is the team’s second leading scorer with 9.9 points per game. “We can get it to one person, if they’re going to double them, we have four other people on the floor that are going to take it and score.”

That has been vital as Bangor earned hard-fought wins throughout the season. A 52-47 win over Arcadia, which will play in the Division 3 state tournament. A 61-59 overtime win over West Salem, another Division 3 team.

That’s not to mention erasing an 18-point first-half deficit against Blair-Taylor before taking the regional title by winning 70-60 in overtime. All seem to point back to Merlin Jones’ observations on the team’s poise and maturity.

“(I) just never really saw that aspect of how young these girls are, where they just kind of crumbled and panicked and said, ‘Game’s over. We can’t do it,’” he said.