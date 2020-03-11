WIAA state girls basketball: Calette Lockington, Melrose-Mindoro roll in third state tourney

Joey Arneson couldn’t believe the compliment he was about to give senior Calette Lockington after the Melrose-Mindoro High School girls basketball team blasted Neillsville in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal last week.
Telling Lockington that she had played well has long been a common occurrence for the coach, but the praise was going to be more than that after the 103rd game of her career.
“I took her aside after the game and told her it was the best game I’d ever seen her play,” Arneson said of a 12-point performance in a 50-25 victory over Neillsville at Black River Falls. “She isn’t someone who will go out and be our leading scorer, but she handles the offense so well, and it’s a privilege for me to watch from the sideline and see her do her thing.
“She sees the court so well, and we’re at the point where she is making passes before the girls are looking for them.”
Two days later, Arneson had to polish off the same speech after an 82-40 win over Unity put the Mustangs in the state tournament for the third year in a row.
“I had to have the same conversation with her after that game,” Arneson said. “Now, I think that’s the best game she has played in four years.
“When I get to the point where I think I’ve seen it all from her, she shows me something else.”
Melrose-Mindoro has been showing a lot of the same during the last four seasons, and those performances have established a 102-5 record with losses only to defending or eventual state champions.
The Mustangs have two straight runner-up finishes, and Lockington’s two best games have set them up for a semifinal matchup with Mishicot (23-3) at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
Lockington, of course, is one of several pieces Melrose-Mindoro’s success, but she is an important one as a point guard who is headed to Viterbo University next season.
“She’s done a really good job in remaining a scoring threat while distributing the ball to all of the other girls, too,” Melrose-Mindoro senior Emily Herzberg said of Lockington, who averages 12.5 points and 4.6 assists per game. “She’s doing exactly what we need her to do at the right time.”
The three-headed senior monster of Lockington, Herzberg and Mesa Byom has taken the Mustangs to a different level after two straight state tournaments. With other players filling necessary roles — junior Teagan Frey (10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 steals per game) showing the definition of stepping forward — that trio has been allowed to flourish and really take over the action on the court.
Byom, who will play at South Dakota State, averages 17.1 points and 9.5 rebounds, while Herzberg, another South Dakota State commit, adds 16.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Senior Alexi McRoberts, a 6-footer who will play at UW-Superior, averages 4.8 points and 5.1 rebounds.
Byom has consistently controlled the paint, Lockington the flow and Herzberg the defensive tone and ability to step inside or outside to score. All of that will be needed against the Indians on Thursday.
“I think the starting five and (senior) Jackie (Brown) are all clicking right now,” Herzberg said. “We’re all on the same page, we’re all where we need to be, and we’re doing that at the right time.”
On paper, Melrose-Mindoro and Mishicot look like a mirror image of one another.
The Indians counter the 6-foot-3 Byom with 6-foot junior Kylie Schmidt (16.9 ppg, 9.5 rpg) and Herzberg’s 40 3-pointers with Abby Garceau’s 40.
The teams shoot roughly the same percentage from the 3-point line while launching a similar number of shots. The Mustangs probably have a little more scoring punch but both teams can defend.
Experience, however, could make a difference for Melrose-Mindoro, which has played four games at the Resch Center the last two years. The Mustangs know what it means to respond to big moments after advancing to the championship game twice.
Success on this level might be something necessary against a team that has played and beaten some teams from much bigger schools this season. Mishicot owns victories over Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids. It also avenged a couple of regular-season losses to Howards Grove by beating it in the sectional semifinals.
“They loaded their schedule with several D-1 teams this year, and they’ve seen a lot,” said Arneson, whose team owns wins over Onalaska, Onalaska Luther, G-E-T and Bangor this season. “They are battle-tested, and they have played a lot of close games, which is something we haven’t had, so there is some concern there.”
The concern for Mishicot — besides trying to figure out how to control Lockington, Herzberg and Herzberg simultaneously — might be that state experience.
If the Mustangs can take advantage of that and eliminate one of Mishicot’s scoring weapons, they would find themselves in good shape on their quest for another chance at a state championship.
