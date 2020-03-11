WIAA state girls basketball: Calette Lockington, Melrose-Mindoro roll in third state tourney

Joey Arneson couldn’t believe the compliment he was about to give senior Calette Lockington after the Melrose-Mindoro High School girls basketball team blasted Neillsville in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal last week.

Telling Lockington that she had played well has long been a common occurrence for the coach, but the praise was going to be more than that after the 103rd game of her career.

“I took her aside after the game and told her it was the best game I’d ever seen her play,” Arneson said of a 12-point performance in a 50-25 victory over Neillsville at Black River Falls. “She isn’t someone who will go out and be our leading scorer, but she handles the offense so well, and it’s a privilege for me to watch from the sideline and see her do her thing.

“She sees the court so well, and we’re at the point where she is making passes before the girls are looking for them.”

Two days later, Arneson had to polish off the same speech after an 82-40 win over Unity put the Mustangs in the state tournament for the third year in a row.

“I had to have the same conversation with her after that game,” Arneson said. “Now, I think that’s the best game she has played in four years.