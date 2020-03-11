WIAA state girls basketball: Deep and balanced Arcadia set for first state trip since 1998

But the Raiders have their own pair of 1,000-point scorers in senior captains Ellie Hoesley and Linzy Sendelbach.

Hoesley leads the way with 15.3 points and collects 6.2 rebounds per game, while Sendelbach averages 13.3 and leads the team with seven rebounds per game. Both have been varsity contributors since they were freshmen and bring a wealth of knowledge for both on the court, as well as off of it.

“I made them captains pretty much in my mind the first day I met them,” Cowley said. “You could just feel that leadership. This year, they both went over 1,000 points this season. They are just outstanding kids. … They always make sure to spread the credit around and they are surrounded by good teammates.”

Those good teammates Cowley mentions come in the forms of Chloe Halverson (9.0 ppg) and Mercedes Romo, who shoots 35 percent from beyond the arc and has made a team-best 56 3s this season. Freshman Breah Golden has shown flashes at times and is getting back into the swing of things after a broken thumb forced her to miss most of February. Cowley also has options in Hannah Suchla, Ali Pronschinske and Abby Suchla off the bench. Cowley has used a 10-player rotation throughout the season and is comfortable turning to his bench if necessary.