WIAA state girls basketball: Deep and balanced Arcadia set for first state trip since 1998

For the teams that earned the trip, the week leading up to any state tournament goes by in a blink of an eye, because a lot goes into it.
Of course, you have to prepare for an unfamiliar, but extremely talented opponent then do interviews with the media, figure out travel, ticket sales, plan the itinerary. It can be a lot.
Arcadia High School girls basketball coach Tom Cowley admitted this week has involved a lot of work involving basketball and not involving basketball.
“For the kids it’s been a lot of fun, but for me it’s been a lot more work than I was expecting,” Cowley said with a laugh. “I’ll take it more than the flipside.”
The Raiders have been popular this week, and that’s what happens when you make your first state trip in 22 years. Arcadia (23-3) punched its ticket with a 52-49 victory over St. Croix Falls in a WIAA Division 3 sectional final on Saturday.
But undoubtedly, the toughest test yet is slated for 1:35 p.m. Thursday, when fourth-seeded Arcadia takes on top-seeded Platteville in the first of two Division 3 semifinals at the Resch Center in Green Bay. No. 2 Wrightstown (24-2) vs. No. 3 Lake Mills (24-2), will follow.
The Hillmen (25-0) were the consensus No. 1 in the final rankings by The Associated Press and have won every game — outside of three — by double digits. The slimmest margin came against Prairie du Chien when they knocked off the Blackhawks 49-44 to advance to the sectional final, which ended up being a 50-34 win over recent powerhouse Marshall.
They are led by 6-foot-2 Bradley commit Sami Martin, who averages a double-double with 17.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. She became Platteville’s all-time leading scorer this year and has 1,536 career points. Cowley said the plan is similar to that used on Prescott’s prolific scorer Isabelle Lentz (24.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 4.3 spg), who had scored as many as 51 points in a game this season. Arcadia held her to 14 points on 5-for-13 shooting.
“We come up with a short list of rules that we do when we face a prolific scorer,” Cowley said. “We definitely keep our focus on executing that plan. I think of Prescott when he faced off against Lenz. … We put in those five rules and really executed them and were able to hold her well below her season average. We made other kids step up. That can be difficult when you rely on one or two main scorers.”
But Platteville is more than just Martin.
Becca Hoyer averages 11.8 points while Josie Nies averages 14.8 points to go along with 5.1 assists per game. Freshman Camryn Nies is a spark plug off the bench, averaging 7.2 points per game. The Nies sisters have combined to make 88 of Platteville’s 108 3s.
“They’re well-coached and well-disciplined,” Cowley said. “Their starting five is very athletic and they are a senior-laden group, which is huge. All five starters are seniors.”
But the Raiders have their own pair of 1,000-point scorers in senior captains Ellie Hoesley and Linzy Sendelbach.
Hoesley leads the way with 15.3 points and collects 6.2 rebounds per game, while Sendelbach averages 13.3 and leads the team with seven rebounds per game. Both have been varsity contributors since they were freshmen and bring a wealth of knowledge for both on the court, as well as off of it.
“I made them captains pretty much in my mind the first day I met them,” Cowley said. “You could just feel that leadership. This year, they both went over 1,000 points this season. They are just outstanding kids. … They always make sure to spread the credit around and they are surrounded by good teammates.”
Those good teammates Cowley mentions come in the forms of Chloe Halverson (9.0 ppg) and Mercedes Romo, who shoots 35 percent from beyond the arc and has made a team-best 56 3s this season. Freshman Breah Golden has shown flashes at times and is getting back into the swing of things after a broken thumb forced her to miss most of February. Cowley also has options in Hannah Suchla, Ali Pronschinske and Abby Suchla off the bench. Cowley has used a 10-player rotation throughout the season and is comfortable turning to his bench if necessary.
“In our regional final, we made 10 3s and they came from five different kids,” Cowley said. “Everybody has a contribution (and) practices are awesome because they are very competitive. I don’t hesitate if I need to, to bring someone in off the bench at any time. I know these kids will step up to the challenge.”
Their biggest challenge will come in Green Bay at the Resch Center, but Cowley and the Raiders are confident, as they should be considering they haven’t lost a game since Feb. 1.
“We have balance and they do too, but I have had eight or nine different leading scorers throughout the season, including a freshman off the bench,” Cowley said. “We are ready for this.”