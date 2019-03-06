GALESVILLE — Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School senior Lexi Wagner dreamed for years of the day that she would get the same chance her brothers did by playing in a WIAA state basketball tournament.
She’ll cross that goal off her list this week.
It took time to get there, but that doesn't make it any less sweet. No G-E-T girls team has ever played in the state tournament before this one.
The first state challenge, though, is a tough one. The fourth-seeded Red Hawks (24-2) meet top-seeded and defending Division 3 champion Marshall (24-2) at 1:35 p.m. in the first of two division semifinals at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
A climb that began a few years ago — G-E-T has won at least 18 games in each of the last six seasons and played in sectionals three of the last four — has reached a new height.
“These girls have deserved it,” said G-E-T first-year coach Louis Hurd, whose team beat Hayward 47-22 in Saturday's sectional final. “It’s been on our board since Day One. We’ve talked about going to the Resch Center, and it’s important to talk about those things. If it’s a goal you have, it’s not something that we should be quiet about.”
Wagner’s two brothers, Tim and Nick, played in state tournaments when Lexi was a fifth-grader and a freshman.
Her dad, Mark, also coached her brothers in those games at the Kohl Center in Madison.
She remembers every minute of both experiences, and hopes to create her own this week with G-E-T.
“Just the experience being there, all the emotions everyone had, I just remember looking at my parents, looking at my grandmas, just seeing the pride they had in Tim .... I knew he wanted to get there and I knew he wanted to make it and they did it, so I just had to do it too,” Lexi said.
Tim has already called his little sister wishing her good luck, and Lexi figures Nick will give her a call before the semifinal game on Thursday.
During those conversations between the siblings, there’s no trash talk. There’s no, ‘I’m better than you,’ or each sibling trying to one-up the other. It’s all about encouragement.
“At home, we don't really do that,” Lexi said. “I think more than anything, we just try to make each other better, help each other and I don't know. My brothers have always been there for me, they've always helped me, and they're just the greatest brothers.”
Lexi, of course, has imagined what it will be like if she and her teammates step onto the Resch Center floor and accomplish the No. 1 remaining goal on her list.
“I think it could be the greatest moment of my life. I think all the people behind me, I want to make everyone proud,” she said. “I want to make myself proud, and this is the team. This is the year. This is the time.”
Wagner has had a career full of accolades and will begin the collegiate portion of it next season at Division I Youngstown State.
“She’s been great on the floor, but I think more than anything, she’s been great in-between the drills and in between the things we do,” Hurd said. “She’s constantly leading, she’s constantly communicating.
“She’s working with some of the younger kids. That’s stuff you can’t necessarily coach.”