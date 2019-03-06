VIDEO: Go to lacrossetribune.com for an interview with coach Louis Hurd about the season

THURSDAY: G-E-T (24-2) vs. Marshall (24-2), 1:35 p.m.

THE RED HAWKS

FAST FACT: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau is making its first state appearance

WATCH FOR: Senior Olivia Zielke is the secondary threat with averages of 8.7 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 63.3 percent from the floor