WIAA state girls basketball: Hilltoppers grateful to get over the hump

Despite a decent amount of graduation losses, Onalaska was a team many thought could succeed as a group built around players like Gamoke and senior Molly Garrity.

Those two players possessed the most experience on the court and would have to be the anchors in any kind of deep postseason run.

“As a coach, I always felt like we had the potential to get to state,” coach Shane Schmeling said. “But it’s hard. A lot of things have to fall right for it to happen, from the kinds of games you win and situations you play through to how seeding meetings play out.”

So, how did the Hilltoppers complement their anchors and take advantage of situations they faced during the regular season and first few games of the postseason?

They started by taking advantage of an incredible season from Gamoke, a University of Sioux Falls (S.D.), who has impacted the team in every possible way.

The 5-foot-6 senior isn’t just leading the team in scoring at 20.6 points per game, she is leading it in rebounding (6.3). Gamoke has no problem mixing it up in the post to chase the basketball or to take it to the rim.

She has made 54 3-pointers (shooting 43.5% from that distance) and leads the team with 78 steals.