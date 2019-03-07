GREEN BAY — The first few options on that particular possession hadn’t worked, so Aquinas High School’s Lexi Donarski squared up with the rim, set her feet, and let a long 3-pointer fly.
The shot, which originated from beyond the college 3-point line on the Resch Center floor, drew a fist pump and a loud yell from Blugolds girls basketball coach Dave Donarski, fired up the Aquinas bench and was the exclamation point in what became a big run that swung everything the Blugolds’ way.
Powered by that run, Aquinas won its WIAA Division 4 state semifinal against Milwaukee Academy of Science 77-59 on Thursday and punched its ticket to the championship game for the third consecutive season. It will play Melrose-Mindoro at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Saturday for the championship, a rematch of last year’s title game.
The final score indicates the Blugolds’ path back to the title game was easy, however it was anything but. Aquinas (26-1) survived foul trouble to three of its key players — juniors Lexi Donarski, Courtney Becker, and Kayla Bahr — in the first half only to run away with the second.
“What was most impressive was what happened after those kids went to the bench,” Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. “We found a whole different energy with a different group of kids. It doesn’t surprise me, but it’s so fun to see those younger kids step up.
“It shows the maturity of those kids over the past 3½ months, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
After Lexi Donarski went to the bench with her third foul with 8 minutes, 12 seconds remaining, the Blugolds’ offense started to run through Bahr, and freshmen Jacy Weisbrod and Alaina Bagniefski.
Bagniefski hit a 3 on her first possession on the floor, and Weisbrod scored six of her eight first-half points in the final 5 minutes of the first half. Their work on both ends help Aquinas stay in the game and kept the Novas from building much of a lead.
Academy of Science (19-6) led by one at half, but when Aquinas was back at full strength in the second half, it took command.
After the under-15 media timeout, Aquinas opened up a 14-2 run, highlighted by aggressive driving by Lexi Donarski and Becker getting inside, drawing contact or making layups.
“We had those freshman step up, Alaina and Jacy, they really played well in the first half for us when we were sitting,” Lexi Donarski said.
Lexi scored 25 of her game-high 28 points in the second half, and finished with five assists. The Blugolds either set or tied a tournament record by going 19 of 19 from the free-throw line. Verifying that was going to take some research by the WIAA.
“Well I knew she was going to be well-rested, because she spent about 10½ minutes in the first half sitting with the coaches,” Dave Donarski said of his daughter’s second-half performance. “I’ll give her credit because as a player, the flow of the game can get away from you when you have to sit that much. But mentally she stayed in it.”
Becker finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Bahr had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Aquinas. Junior Taylor Theusch tallied 10 points, five rebounds and four assists.
The Blugolds also did well handling the scoring machine that is Novas senior Shemera Williams. The Marquette recruit scored 18 points, but did so on 7 of 23 shooting. She added 10 rebounds, while Novas freshman Nakiah Hurst led the way with 20 points and 15 rebounds.
Dave Donarski said the Blugolds threw multiple looks at Academy of Science, but credited senior Megan Scheidt with tough defense on Williams.
“Truthfully we struggled early to contain her,” Donarski said. “When we were solid, we got exactly what we wanted. Megan Scheidt, her ability as an athlete to wear people down … we really did a job.”
Novas coach Giovanni Riley said his team didn’t handle well the challenge Aquinas presented in the second half.
“When things got tough, we just started chucking up shots that we didn’t need, instead of being patient,” he said. “We tried to get it all back in one play.”
