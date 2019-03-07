GREEN BAY — Joey Arneson knows his Melrose-Mindoro High School girls basketball team well. Its strengths and weaknesses have been on display for him since this extremely talent batch of Mustangs started to elevate the team’s profile three seasons ago.
So when they entered Thursday’s WIAA Division 4 state semifinal game at the Resch Center, he knew that his team needed to use its superior length, height, and post play to establish a lead and keep it.
His team followed the plan — the Mustangs bullied their way inside for points and owned the glass all night long in the last of four semifinals played Thursday, coming away with a 63-44 victory over previously-unbeaten Colby.
The win puts Melrose-Mindoro back in the Division 4 championship game for the second consecutive year. It’ll see a familiar foe in Aquinas, the team that beat the Mustangs in last year’s championship. That game is set for approximately 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.
“They’re the best team in the state. We’re honored to able to play against them, and just hope to put on a good show and bring home a ball for our community,” junior Emily Herzberg said.
Melrose-Mindoro (26-1) dominated the first half by controlling the offensive glass and being efficient from the free-throw line. The Mustangs had as many offensive rebounds as the Hornets did total rebounds (11), and they led to 14 second-chance points before halftime. They were also 17 of 20 from the charity stripe in that span.
Their prowess inside also led to fouls piling up on some of Colby’s key players, something that pay dividends in the second half.
“We started out with a game plan to dominate the paint, I felt throughout the whole game we did that,” Mustangs coach Joey Arneson said. “We established our presence in the paint early, getting a lot of second-chance points. I also felt we owned the boards.”
Herzberg led the Mutangs with 21 points, and tallied eight rebounds, three blocks and four steals. Junior Mesa Byom had 14 points and 13 rebounds, while senior Erika Simmons added 14 points and eight rebounds. They outrebounded Colby 47-33.
The Mustangs’ recent run of success, which includes winning 77 of their past 80 games, has also been predicated on their ability to create turnovers and get out in transition. They did that Thursday often, forcing 18 turnovers and turning those into 23 points.
Colby (25-1) used 3-pointers and better ball control to cut the 12-point halftime deficit down to six early in the second half, but then the foul trouble started to force its players to be less aggressive. Byom said they knew that was going to be a byproduct of the Mustangs’ intensity in the paint.
“We went into the game knowing we had to crash the boards. They’re an aggressive team, so we knew we had to do that to slow them down,” Byom said. “We did that pretty well.”
Arneson said the team’s tough games this season — against the likes of fellow state qualifiers Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau and Black Hawk, and local power Onalaska — had them ready for when Colby cut into the lead.
“Playing in some of the bigger games throughout the season, those closer battles, really prepared us well for that moment,” Mustangs coach Joey Arneson said. “Basketball’s a game of runs, and Colby certainly went on a nice run there. We responded similar to games earlier this year.”
The Mustangs went on an 18-3 run after Colby made it close, never let the game get within single digits again, and cruised to the second title game in program history.
Vanessa Lopez scored 15 points to lead Colby before fouling out.