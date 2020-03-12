WIAA state girls basketball: Melrose-Mindoro hangs on to win Division 4 semifinal

GREEN BAY — The Melrose-Mindoro High School girls basketball team had the opportunity to show its mettle while being challenged by Mishicot in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal on Thursday night.

The Indians fought off attempts by the Mustangs to blow the game open in the first half and played well enough to take the lead in the second, but Melrose-Mindoro's big-game experience helped it prevail 57-55 in overtime at the Resch Center.

The Mustangs (26-1) earned the chance — as long as the tournament continues — to play top-ranked and two-time defending champion Aquinas (25-1) for the Division 4 title on Saturday afternoon.

Mishicot (23-4) trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half and took a lead twice in the final 5 minutes before a Jackie Brown basket with 1:23 left in regulation tied the game and eventually forced overtime.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Senior Mesa Byom and senior Emily Herzberg each made two free throws in the final 33.5 seconds, and senior Calette Lockington added another with 4.7 seconds on the clock as the Mustangs prevailed and became state finalists for the third year in a row.

Lockington scored a team-high 22 points, and Byom added 17 points, eight rebounds and six blocked shots for Melrose-Mindoro, which won its 15th game in a row.