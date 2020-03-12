WIAA state girls basketball: Melrose-Mindoro hangs on to win Division 4 semifinal

GREEN BAY — The Melrose-Mindoro High School girls basketball team had the opportunity to show its mettle while being challenged by Mishicot in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal on Thursday night.
The Indians fought off attempts by the Mustangs to blow the game open in the first half and played well enough to take the lead in the second, but Melrose-Mindoro's big-game experience helped it prevail 57-55 in overtime at the Resch Center.
The Mustangs (26-1) earned the chance — as long as the tournament continues — to play top-ranked and two-time defending champion Aquinas (25-1) for the Division 4 title on Saturday afternoon.
Mishicot (23-4) trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half and took a lead twice in the final 5 minutes before a Jackie Brown basket with 1:23 left in regulation tied the game and eventually forced overtime.
Senior Mesa Byom and senior Emily Herzberg each made two free throws in the final 33.5 seconds, and senior Calette Lockington added another with 4.7 seconds on the clock as the Mustangs prevailed and became state finalists for the third year in a row.
Lockington scored a team-high 22 points, and Byom added 17 points, eight rebounds and six blocked shots for Melrose-Mindoro, which won its 15th game in a row.
Herzberg matched Lockington's three 3-pointers, and Alexi McRoberts grabbed 10 rebounds for the Mustangs, who lost to the Blugolds in the last two championship games.
Mishicot held its final lead at 53-52 when Kylie Schmidt hit a free throw with 59.2 seconds left in overtime. Byom's two free throws put Melrose-Mindoro back in front, and Lockington rebounded a missed shot and got it to Herzberg, who was fouled and pushed the lead to 56-53.
Mishicot cut the deficit to one on a basket with 6.1 seconds left, and Lockington split two free throws at the other end before Desiree Kleiman missed the final shot.