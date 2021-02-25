WIAA state girls basketball: Onalaska prepares for biggest challenge

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School girls basketball team won't be surprised by anything they see from Green Bay Notre Dame when the teams line up across from one another Saturday morning at the La Crosse Center.

Maybe it will look a little different in person than it has on video, but it will likely be as good as anticipated.

The Tritons can score better than any team the Hilltoppers have played and they can defend better than any team the Hilltoppers have played.

Notre Dame (26-1) is the top seed in Division 2, has won 24 straight games since an eight-point loss to Kimberly and hasn't played a close game since the end of December.

The Tritons are an offensive machine and defensive powerhouse and prove that best with the number 46.3. That's their average margin of victory in 17 games played this calendar year.

Yes, 46.3.

That makes the top goal for Onalaska an easy one.

"If we don't take care of the ball," Onalaska coach Shane Schmeling said, "this will be a long game."

There is a long list of things that Onalaska has to do to beat the Tritons, but that is at the top.