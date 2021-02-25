WIAA state girls basketball: Onalaska prepares for biggest challenge

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School girls basketball team won't be surprised by anything they see from Green Bay Notre Dame when the teams line up across from one another Saturday morning at the La Crosse Center.
Maybe it will look a little different in person than it has on video, but it will likely be as good as anticipated.
The Tritons can score better than any team the Hilltoppers have played and they can defend better than any team the Hilltoppers have played.
Notre Dame (26-1) is the top seed in Division 2, has won 24 straight games since an eight-point loss to Kimberly and hasn't played a close game since the end of December.
The Tritons are an offensive machine and defensive powerhouse and prove that best with the number 46.3. That's their average margin of victory in 17 games played this calendar year.
Yes, 46.3.
That makes the top goal for Onalaska an easy one.
"If we don't take care of the ball," Onalaska coach Shane Schmeling said, "this will be a long game."
There is a long list of things that Onalaska has to do to beat the Tritons, but that is at the top.
Turning the ball over against the full-court pressure that comes will lead to bad things. The Hilltoppers will be trapped and pressured more than they have all season, which puts some added pressure on guards Olivia Gamoke and Devyn Schmeling.
"They are relentless," Shane Schmeling said of the Tritons. "They are nonstop.
"If they miss a shot, they are jamming the rebounder, they are denying the outlet pass. If they score, they have their best player stand over the ball to get into that press."
The Hilltoppers have to find a way to break that press, turn those instances into scoring opportunities and — most importantly — convert.
Notre Dame senior Sammy Opichka is coming off a 33-point game in her team's eye-opening 70-38 victory over a Freedom team that had only lost one game. Opichka, a 6-foot forward, is committed to St. Thomas (Minn.) and averages 18 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game and will be a tough matchup for the Hilltoppers.
So will 5-11 freshman Gracie Grzesk, whose parents Gary and Liz played at UW-Green Bay. She is averaging 12.1 points and scored 23 in a regional win over West De Pere.
"We have to beat the trap and create an advantage in transition," Onalaska senior Molly Garrity said. "We also have to rebound and not let them set up that trap.
"That's something that would really help us in a game like this."