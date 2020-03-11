WIAA state girls basketball: Taylor Theusch the spark for La Crosse Aquinas' long-range success

When the catch is clean, the release is a thing of beauty.
It's consistent, it's quick and it's dangerously effective.
Watching Aquinas High School senior Taylor Theusch shoot a basketball, whether from the corner or any other angle around the 3-point line, is a treat for her teammates and coaches and an absolute nightmare for opposing players and coaches.
"The greatest part is that all of our kids believe every shot she takes is going in," Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said after a practice at Viterbo University on Tuesday. "We're trying to find her every opportunity we can.
"She is absolutely the anchor to (the team's perimeter shooting success)."
Theusch enters her third WIAA Division 4 state tournament — her team's fourth in a row — with 269 career 3-pointers in 104 games. She has made as many as six in a game and done that five times as the backbone of the Blugolds' collective outside threat as the state's top-ranked team.
And when Aquinas (24-1) lines up to face Crandon (21-4) in a state semifinal on the Resch Center floor at 6:35 p.m. Thursday, the race to get Theusch the ball in scoring position begins.
"When she's on, she's on," Aquinas senior Kayla Bahr said of Theusch. "It's incredible how many shots she makes out there, and it opens up the floor for our whole team.
"When she is shooting like she can, it makes us even harder to guard on the perimeter because if they concentrate too much on her, we get the ball to other people who can shoot it."
They can all shoot it thanks to the repetition of a program started by Dave Donarski's wife, Pam, years ago. It started as a challenge to make 5,000 shots during the summer months before growing to 10,000, then 15,000 and eventually 20,000.
Those numbers are for made baskets, not attempts.
"I was always one who wanted to get up as many shots as I could," Theusch said. "But when that started, I was out there in the driveway with my sister (Bailey) and mom (Carla) trying to get those shots so I could get that T-shirt."
But Theusch, who played at Cochrane-Fountain City as a freshman before a transfer to Aquinas, was a shooter even before that program began several years ago.
"I was never going anywhere for pickup games," she said. "It was always shooting, and my mom was there a lot to go with me."
Carla played high school basketball in Alexandria, Minn., and was going to play at North Dakota State before changing her mind.
"The help she gave me, all of the drills she put me through, and the advice she had was great for me," Theusch said. "Every Sunday and every other opportunity we got, me, my mom and my sister were at an open gym.
"She was always willing to take us somewhere to shoot, and if something was off, we'd say, 'Hey let's go get that back on track.'"
That had Theusch at a pretty high level already when she joined the Blugolds. Instead of working much on actual shooting mechanics, the focus became adding to her shot selection.
"Her release was really soft and perfect, so we didn't have to do anything with that," Dave Donarski said. "We worked on the floater, the pull-up and her step-back.
"We've seen her hit step-backs from 25 feet, and that's great because we need her to be ready to shoot every time she catches the ball because she is that kind of threat."
Theusch, a Division II Minnesota State-Mankato commit, hasn't had to shoot herself out of many slumps this season. She is shooting 44.3 percent with a team-high 74 3-pointers made, and she has connected on 12 during four postseason games.
What makes that tough on opponents — going back to Bahr's observation — is the fact that just about everyone on the Aquinas roster can shoot consistently from the 3-point line.
Sophomore Jacy Weisbrod is at 48.3 percent (57-for-118), senior Lexi Donarski at 46 percent (63-for-137) and Bahr at 34.5 percent (29-for-84). The team has collectively made 277 of 694 attempts (39.9 percent) during 25 games.
It's easy to see where that performance came from when considering the number of shots these players have taken while growing up.
"That's what made us the shooters we are," Lexi Donarski said. "We got so used to putting up all of those shots in the summer and in the offseason. There were a lot of families involved and a lot of incentives for the kids, and that's why we liked it so much."
And now Theusch prepares to face off with the Cardinals at the Resch Center for the second time in three seasons. Theusch had a 13-point first half when Aquinas beat Crandon 75-38 in a state semifinal two years ago.
"They have a lot of kids back from that team we played," Dave Donarski said. "They attack really well off the dribble and a couple of kids who can really shoot the ball.
"They play a stingy 2-3 zone, so we will have to be sharp with pressure to try and speed them up."
If the Blugolds can do that and wear the Cardinals down, guarding Theusch — something any opponent has to do if it wants to beat the Blugolds — will be even harder.
All games at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon
