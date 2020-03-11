WIAA state girls basketball: Taylor Theusch the spark for La Crosse Aquinas' long-range success

"When she is shooting like she can, it makes us even harder to guard on the perimeter because if they concentrate too much on her, we get the ball to other people who can shoot it."

They can all shoot it thanks to the repetition of a program started by Dave Donarski's wife, Pam, years ago. It started as a challenge to make 5,000 shots during the summer months before growing to 10,000, then 15,000 and eventually 20,000.

Those numbers are for made baskets, not attempts.

"I was always one who wanted to get up as many shots as I could," Theusch said. "But when that started, I was out there in the driveway with my sister (Bailey) and mom (Carla) trying to get those shots so I could get that T-shirt."

But Theusch, who played at Cochrane-Fountain City as a freshman before a transfer to Aquinas, was a shooter even before that program began several years ago.

"I was never going anywhere for pickup games," she said. "It was always shooting, and my mom was there a lot to go with me."

Carla played high school basketball in Alexandria, Minn., and was going to play at North Dakota State before changing her mind.