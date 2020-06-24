WIAA: State girls individual wrestling tournament starts in 2021-22

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There will be a WIAA individual state girls wrestling tournament in 2021-2022 after the Board of Control passed an amended motion regarding the addition of the new sport at its meeting Wednesday.

The end goal continues to be establishing girls wrestling as a team sport, but this is where the process will begin after Wednesday’s vote, which was passed 10-0. A similar vote by the association’s advisory council Tuesday to start girls wrestling for the 2020-21 season failed by a 13-2 vote.

The wrestling vote was one of many on the agenda and seemed headed for a failed vote before an amendment changing the proposal to an individual tournament instead of a team sport temporarily and pushing the start date back one season. Schools will be encouraged to build girls teams as needed and use co-operative programs if necessary.

Girls wrestling has been on the rise nationally, and Wisconsin becomes the 26th state to recognize it through the state association. The Bi-State Classic hosted by Holmen High School has offered a girls division the last two years, and it had 31 competitors in 2019.

The Board of Control also voted to use computerized seeding for the boys and girls basketball tournament seasons no later than 2021-22 and voted against splitting the state’s two postseason hockey divisions equally after voting to make the two-division format permanent.

