WIAA State Girls Tennis: Aquinas, Central send players to Madison in "great time" for Coulee tennis

Aquinas High School girls tennis coach Kevin Roop said he can’t remember the last time the program had a player record 30 wins in a season.

At the WIAA individual state girls tennis tournament starting Thursday in Madison, the Blugolds have a chance to see two singles players reach that mark in junior Danica Silcox and sophomore Kate Fortney.

On top of the pair of singles players from Aquinas, Roop said the tournament is “a great time for tennis in the Coulee region” with Central also sending two players in the doubles team of junior Katie Johnson and senior Odessa Barreyro.

The Blugolds will compete in Division 2 and the RiverHawks in Division 1 at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

Silcox and Fortney have yet to miss the tournament since the start of their high school careers, this weekend being Silcox’s third appearance and Fortney’s second. The consistent success is the product of offseason work, according to their coach, that includes hours of practice, lessons and tournaments.

“The thing I tell parents is that tennis matches are won during the regular season, but tennis players are made during the offseason,” Roop said. “The bulk of the credit has to go to the effort these two have put in from the end of last season to early August. They work really hard in terms of the hours they’ve played.”

Both players have grown from practicing against one another over the course of their careers. Roop detailed how both have adapted their games from each other.

“They’re kind of opposite images of each other,” Roop said. “Danica is very consistent, very mentally tough and I think that’s why you see the consistent success that she has had. She’s added to that and is now more of a ball striker…”

“What Danica started with, Kate helped her add to it. Kate is a great ball striker and has a good forehand with consistency. She hits deep with her back hand and has an amazing shot. What she’s added is her mental toughness and consistency. What Kate's a-game is Danica’s b-game and vice versa.”

Silcox — with a 23-3 record in singles and a perfect 4-0 doubles record — will face sophomore Bella Rizzo of Kenosha St. Joseph in the first round of Division 2 singles at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Fortney carries a 27-2 singles record into her opening round match against New Berlin Eisenhower senior Kendall Witt. First serve is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

“They’ve been the rocks that have been the foundation of our team,” Roop said. “This individual tournament would be a great reward for all the individual effort they’ve put in over the summer and helping this team during the regular season.”

Central's qualifying doubles team heads to Madison with a 22-8 record. Its coach, Paul Holman, pinned a growing chemistry to their success.

“The chemistry between the two of them has increased with every match they play,” Holman said. “They're both phenomenal athletes and really work well together to each other's strengths. It’s really fun to watch them play.”

Johnson and Barreyro will face the Middleton duo of junior Kenna Cheng and freshman Sarah Li in the Division 1 doubles bracket. Thursday’s match that begins at 2 p.m. will be Barreyro first’s tournament action.

“Their main focus will be to play consistent and confident tennis,” Holman said. “It’s a positive experience working together and having some fun down at the Nielsen Center.”

The Onalaska Luther doubles tema of seniors Emma Larson and Emily Gronholz (22-70 are playing in the Division 2 doubles bracket after being selected as an extra qualifier.