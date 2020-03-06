WIAA state gymnastics: Holmen fifth in D1, Sparta and G-E-T sixth and seventh in D2

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The Holmen High School gymnastics team placed fifth in Division 1 to lead Coulee Region teams at the WIAA team state gymnastics meet on Friday.
The Vikings produced a team score of 139.835 to beat six of the 11 qualifying teams.
Hartford won with a score of 144.75 and was followed by Wilmot co-op (142.116), Nicolet (141.7) and Memomonee Falls/Germantown (140.518).
Holmen was at its best on the balance beam, where it tied Wilmot for second place at 36.867 and only trailed Hartford's 37.867. Sophomore Harley Bartels (9.517) and senior Hannah Verhulst (9.5) were Holmen's top two performers in the event. Sophomore Kamryn McNally added an 8.983, sophomore Ava Clark an 8.867 and sophomore Maddy Melby an 8.0.
The Vikings were also fourth on the floor exercise, where Bartels again led the way with a 9.283. Melby had a 9.05, McNally an 8.95, Clark an 8.9 and Verhulst an 8.85.
Sparta was sixth (134.333) and the G-E-T co-op seventh (133.366) in a field of 10 Division 2 teams.
Mount Horeb won with a 143.216 and was followed by Whitefish Bay (142.666), Elkhorn (135.601), River Falls (135.416) and Medford's co-op (134.901).
The best team performance in an event came from Sparta on the vault. Sparta's score of 35.283 was third and anchored by sophomore Lily Wiegand's 9.5. Sophomore Savannah Clark added a 9.083, freshman Ella Hemker an 8.8, senior Hailee Zimmerman a 7.9 and sophomore Taylor Opper a 7.867.
G-E-T's co-op was fourth on the floor exercise with a 35.116. Freshman Abby Miller had a 9.083 to lead the team, and junior Sophie White (8.933), senior Lauren Koss (8.7), sophomore Paris Lambert (8.4) and freshman Trista Thill (7.95) backed her up.
G-E-T was also fourth on the balance beam with a 34.333 and led by Miller's 9.0. Lambert had an 8.533, Thill an 8.433, White an 8.367 and Koss a 7.05.
The individual portion of the state meet takes place Saturday.