WIAA state gymnastics: Sparta places fourth in D2; Hemker a runner-up on vault

The Sparta High School gymnastics team finished fifth out of eight teams in Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 state meet at Performance Elite Gymnastics.

The Spartans score of 138.9, less than four points behind fourth-place River Falls (140.975).

Whitefish Bay (146.575) won the team title, followed by Mount Horeb (144.025) and Nicolet (142.4).

Sparta’s best team event was a third-place finish on the vault (36.325). It was also fourth on the floor exercise (35.45) and tied for fourth on the balance beam (34.25).

Sparta sophomore Ella Hemker led the way for area individual qualifiers with a third-place overall finish in the all-around with a 37.0. Junior teammates Savannah Clark and Lily Wiegand were seventh (36.175) and 10th (35.85), respectively.

Hemker’s best performance was a second-place finish on the vault (9.475), which trailed only Whitefish Bay senior Addie Gallun (9.7). Gallun also won the all-around with a 37.7.

Hemker was also fourth on the floor exercise (9.375) and seventh on the uneven bars (8.975).

Wiegand tied for third on the vault (9.4) and seventh on the balance beam (8.95). Clark tied for fifth on the beam (9.05).