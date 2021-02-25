WIAA state gymnastics: Sparta ready to tackle Division 2 field

There should be a lot of things that feel familiar for the Sparta High School gymnastics team this weekend, when the Spartans will be competing in the WIAA Division 2 state meet.

For one, the competition will be at Performance Elite Gymnastics in La Crosse, a venue that Sparta competes in regularly in the MVC. But PEG was also the host site for sectional meet, where the Spartans placed second last weekend.

In addition, the majority of the Sparta gymnasts were a part of last season’s state qualifying squad, the first appearance by the Spartans in school history.

According to coach Lucy Bennett, the Spartans will not only be used to the equipment at PEG, but the atmosphere that comes with competing at the state meet.

“I think our team knew that if they worked hard again, this was something that would be possible,” Bennett said of the return visit, which was made possible by that second-place finish at the sectional meet.

Sparta graduated just one senior from last season’s squad, and while the core of the team is still young, the Spartans do have experience to draw from.