WIAA state gymnastics: Sparta ready to tackle Division 2 field

There should be a lot of things that feel familiar for the Sparta High School gymnastics team this weekend, when the Spartans will be competing in the WIAA Division 2 state meet.
For one, the competition will be at Performance Elite Gymnastics in La Crosse, a venue that Sparta competes in regularly in the MVC. But PEG was also the host site for sectional meet, where the Spartans placed second last weekend.
In addition, the majority of the Sparta gymnasts were a part of last season’s state qualifying squad, the first appearance by the Spartans in school history.
According to coach Lucy Bennett, the Spartans will not only be used to the equipment at PEG, but the atmosphere that comes with competing at the state meet.
“I think our team knew that if they worked hard again, this was something that would be possible,” Bennett said of the return visit, which was made possible by that second-place finish at the sectional meet.
Sparta graduated just one senior from last season’s squad, and while the core of the team is still young, the Spartans do have experience to draw from.
Sophomore Ella Hemker placed second on the all-around (35.9) at the sectional meet, and is looking to improve off her 15th-place finish in the all-around at the individual state meet in 2020, where she placed fifth on the vault and fourth on the beam.
Juniors Lily Wiegand, Savannah Clark and Taylor Opper also return with experience from the state meet a season ago, while junior Annie Holliday, sophomore Ella Manske, freshmen Kate Gilbertson and Alliyah Bartels round out the Spartans’ roster.
Wiegand won the vault, was second on the beam and placed fifth in the all-around at the sectional meet, while Clark was third at sectionals after winning the beam and placing fourth on the vault.
Bennett said that she was fairly certain that at least a few Sparta gymnasts would qualify individually and was certainly hoping that the team would be able to reach their goal of returning to state.
“The girls did kind of talk about that from the beginning of the season,” Bennett said. “They know that there are some really good teams out there, and I knew that we had a chance, with so many people returning.”
The vault will likely be the exercise that helps lead the Spartans, where Wiegand placed second and Clark tenth at the individual meet in 2020, in addition to Hemker’s fifth place finish a season ago.
With a solid performance on bars and beam, Bennett said that Sparta has the chance to improve upon last season’s finish.
“We’re working on staying on the beam, and just being able to stick their routines,” Bennett said. “Bars is an area that we struggle a little with, so we’ve been working on bar routines to get the connection and flow more solid.”
With a late start to the season, plus getting used to COVID-19 restrictions, Bennett said that the more that the Spartans have been able to be around each other, even in an individualized sport like gymnastics, the more things have improved for Sparta.
“We did have to take it slower at the beginning, and stay separated a lot more, but we kind of progressed from that,” Bennett said. “The more we could be together, the more I could see how well we really supported each other.
“Especially with new freshmen coming in, the upperclassmen have really stepped up.”