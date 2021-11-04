 Skip to main content
WIAA state soccer: Arcadia falls to Oostburg in Division 4 semifinal

MILWAUKEE — The Arcadia High School boys soccer team had its season come to a close with 4-0 loss to Oostburg in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal on Thursday at KOHLER Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

The fourth-seeded Raiders (15-4-2) kept the top-seeded Flying Dutchmen (18-1-1) off the board in the first half before Oostburg found the back of the net four times in the second half.

Arcadia had just three shots and one on goal — all in the second half — while the Flying Dutchmen totaled 14 shots and seven on goal.

Kevin Cruz made three saves in goal for the Raiders.

