MADISON, Wis. — The Blair-Taylor softball team has another chance to make history.
The Wildcats will play for a Division 5 state championship for the second time in three years on Saturday when they face Belmont in the first game of the day at Goodman Diamond.
Blair-Taylor (28-0) advanced to the title game Thursday night with an 8-3 win over Gilman in the semifinals. The Wildcats ran wild in the win, stealing 11 bases including five from leadoff batter Ari Charles.
Charles has been a tone setter atop the lineup this season. The junior had 48 steals on 49 attempts entering last week’s sectional championship victory over Highland and has made the transition into being a left-handed slap hitter for the Wildcats after batting right handed in previous years.
“She’s unbelievable isn’t she?” Blair-Taylor coach Greg Bratina said of Charles after Thursday’s win. “To have that speed. I don’t know what to say sometimes.”
Charles opened Thursday’s win with a bunt single and stole second and third base before Lauren Kidd drove her home with a sacrifice fly to stake the Wildcats to a nearly immediate 1-0 lead. Charles has nearly 130 steals in her career and the junior reached base and scored in all four of her plate appearances on Thursday. Her final run of the night might’ve been the most impressive as the 5-foot-4 centerfielder scored from second on a groundout back to the pitcher, never stopping as she rounded third to catch the Gilman defense off-guard.
“This season we’ve been good about (scoring) sometimes if she doesn’t get on, but when she does get on and scores in that first inning it really gets that whole team just jacked,” Bratina said.
Pitcher Lauren Steien struck out six while allowing two earned runs in the win over the Pirates. The junior hurler has an earned run average hovering around 1 this spring, something all the more impressive with Steien pitching much of the season with a fractured thumb on her throwing hand.
“Now she’s healthy and her focus on the mound, she does not get rattled and she’s just unbelievable,” Bratina said. “I’m glad I have her for another year yet.”
Blair-Taylor played in the first Division 5 state title game in 2017. The Wildcats jumped out to a 3-0 lead before eight errors and other mistakes hurt in an 8-3 defeat to Chippewa Falls McDonell. Last season the Wildcats fell to Oakfield in the semifinals, and this season the team gets a second chance at the program’s first state championship against the Braves (25-1), who routed Tri-County 15-0 in six innings in Thursday’s other semifinal.
“We got down here two years ago and took second and last year we came down here and we lost and that one really gave a blow,” Bratina said. “A lot of the things the girls have been saying is let’s go back and finish what we started two years ago and that’s been their focus. They’ve been wanting to get back to this (title game) and finish what we did that year.”