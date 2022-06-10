WIAA state softball: Expectations grow for Luther with many players returning next season

MADISON — It was only a few minutes following the Onalaska Luther High School softball team’s 12-5 defeat to Grantsburg in the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals, and Knights junior Jolene Jordahl was already discussing what it would take for her team to make it back to Goodman Diamond.

The program’s first trip to the WIAA state tournament was memorable enough as the Knights started the postseason as a No. 5 seed and knocked off two No. 1s on the way to state.

Seniors Ali Werner and Sarah Yonkovich were vital parts of this year’s state run but with eight of the 10 players that hit the field for the Knights set to return next year, the team believes the sky is the limit.

“We lose two seniors with Ali and Sarah, they’re going to be tough to replace,” Luther coach Mark Ross said after Thursday’s defeat. “But we’re looking forward to having everybody else back. We’ll just start at the beginning of the year we’ll look at our conference and try to win a conference championship. That’s always our goal and then we’ll take the playoffs as they come.”

Luther placed third this season in the Coulee Conference standings behind league champion Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau and Westby but rode a six-game win streak to break through to state. Deep postseason pushes haven’t been uncommon for the program and its longtime coach. The Knights captured their seventh straight regional championship with a 4-3 win over Bangor before convincing wins over Osseo-Fairchild and Westfield pushed the team to Goodman.

“We built a family. Not only is it a team, it’s a family,” Jordahl said. “I’m going to get emotional about that, but we’re all one big, happy family and it wasn’t just spending time of the field together. It was off the field.”

From the postgame trips to McDonalds that ended up back at the diamond to eat in the outfield to the extra time spent making sure all the team’s freshmen got home, Jordahl said the team’s bond is a big factor in what helped the program reach a state tournament for the first time since qualifying for the WISAA tournament in 1987.

But the team’s depth and talent also did its part.

The team will return all three of its primary pitchers from this season with juniors Hannah Matzke and Jordahl as well as sophomore Allison Buege coming back. Matzke, Jordahl and freshman Karly Miller were three of the team’s top four hitters entering state and each had two hits and combined for five runs scored in the semifinal loss to Grantsburg. Freshman catcher Julia Sill was also 3-for-3 with a triple.

Jordahl is already looking forward to the winter when she said Matzke, Buege and herself will be working hard to improve in the circle and the team will aim to keep getting better while keeping a busy schedule with other sports.

“A lot of us are multi-sport athletes, which helps us get in shape and we’re going to kill it at those sports and work harder at our defense solidifying that,” Jordahl said.

Nothing is certain in prep sports. But after getting a taste of the state stage this spring, Luther is excited for the chance to take a bigger slice of the state tournament pie in 2023.

“We’re going to be here next year,” Jordahl said. “A lot of us didn’t expect us to be here, but we did it, which shows our potential.”

