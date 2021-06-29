WIAA State Softball: Late rally falls short for Blair-Taylor in Division 4 semifinal loss to Juda/Albany

Juda/Albany added another run in the top of the inning before the Wildcats mounted one more rally attempt. Wagner started things off with a double and came around to score on a single from Alivia Boe. Blair-Taylor had the tying run at the plate but a pair of popouts ended the game and advanced the Panthers to Tuesday afternoon’s state championship game.

“I think we just play together as a team,” Boe said of the team’s ability to rally that helped them reach state. “We try not to get down on ourselves and we have all that team bonding and that’s what helps us bring it together. We just rely on every one of us and it’s not a team, it’s a family. That’s what brings us together.”

Through three innings Tuesday morning’s contest had the looks of a pitcher’s duel as Thompson and Juda/Albany’s Avary Briggs traded zeros on the scoreboard for the first three innings until the Panthers broke through. Thompson finished with six strikeouts in a complete-game effort in the circle. Briggs had three punchouts and pitched 6.2 innings, being briefly relieved for by Alana Durtschi in the sixth as the freshman pitcher was able to help thwart the Wildcat threat before Briggs returned for the seventh.

