WIAA State Softball: Late rally falls short for Blair-Taylor in Division 4 semifinal loss to Juda/Albany

GREEN BAY -- The Blair-Taylor High School softball team showed plenty of comeback ability in the program’s fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament.
But the most recent rally attempt for the Wildcats came up just short in a 7-5 loss to Juda/Albany on Tuesday morning in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal contest at King Park.
Blair-Taylor (28-1) trailed 4-0 after the Panthers plated four runs in the top of the fourth. Abby Thompson’s two-run single in the bottom half of the inning cut the gap in half before Juda/Albany added one run in the fifth.
The Wildcats plated two more runs in the top of the sixth when Callie Wagner drove in one run off a Juda/Albany error and Sidney Smith later added another on an RBI single. Emma Johnson and Lexi Lofgren drew walks around Smith’s scoring hit to lead the bases for the top of the order and leadoff hitter Lindsay Steien hit a hard ground ball to second base the Panthers were able to corral for the force out to escape further damage.
“We definitely gave ourselves chances to (come back), we just couldn’t find that hole that we needed to at the end,” Blair-Taylor coach Greg Bratina said. “You’ve got to love the girls. They never quit, they never gave up. We were down 4-0, and it looked like we were in trouble, and we just kept battling to give ourselves shots and unfortunately sometimes you can’t that opening that you need.”
Juda/Albany added another run in the top of the inning before the Wildcats mounted one more rally attempt. Wagner started things off with a double and came around to score on a single from Alivia Boe. Blair-Taylor had the tying run at the plate but a pair of popouts ended the game and advanced the Panthers to Tuesday afternoon’s state championship game.
“I think we just play together as a team,” Boe said of the team’s ability to rally that helped them reach state. “We try not to get down on ourselves and we have all that team bonding and that’s what helps us bring it together. We just rely on every one of us and it’s not a team, it’s a family. That’s what brings us together.”
Through three innings Tuesday morning’s contest had the looks of a pitcher’s duel as Thompson and Juda/Albany’s Avary Briggs traded zeros on the scoreboard for the first three innings until the Panthers broke through. Thompson finished with six strikeouts in a complete-game effort in the circle. Briggs had three punchouts and pitched 6.2 innings, being briefly relieved for by Alana Durtschi in the sixth as the freshman pitcher was able to help thwart the Wildcat threat before Briggs returned for the seventh.
“We did get tested just a few times in the regular season so that was always the question and boy this team really showed their character, their belief in each other and the belief in themselves that it doesn’t matter what it is, we can come back,” Bratina said. “Even in dugout, those last couple innings you could still feel (that) hey girls, we’ve been here. We can do this. We just unfortunately couldn’t get that hit.”
Thompson and Wagner were each 2-for-4 while Steien also doubled. Briggs was 3-for-4 with a double for the Panthers (19-6).
Blair-Taylor won three one-run games to advance to the state tournament, overcoming a 5-0 deficit for a 6-5 walk-off win in the sectional championship game against Horicon last Wednesday.
“The support we get from the two towns in Blair, Taylor and the surrounding communities is unbelievable,” Bratina said. “These families, these people they support, they cheer these girls and it’s not just in the postseason. Come to our regular season games too and the support that we see, they really rally around these girls.”
The Wildcats were making their fourth straight trip to state, finishing as the Division 5 runner-up in 2017 and 2018 with a semifinal appearance in 2018 all before last spring was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Blair-Taylor graduates seniors Boe, Johnson, Smith and McKenna Boe, a quartet that has been a part of a lot of success for the Wildcats in recent seasons.
“We had a lot to look up to, seniors in the past years we really looked up to them to see how they lead as a team and their teamwork and all of that and it’s really inspiring for us,” Alivia Boe said.
Beyond those seniors the Wildcats will have a lot of underclassmen returning in 2022 and those graduated veterans belief they have what it takes to help the team continue and build what others have helped establish with the Wildcats in recent years.
“It’s been crazy,” Alivia Boe said. “We’ve had so much fun and it’s just crazy to see these girls grow and what they’re going to become when they’re older, it’s crazy to watch that.”