WIAA state softball: Lineup shift helps Onalaska Luther offense pick up the pace

ONALASKA — As the Onalaska Luther High School softball team entered the final week of its regular season, coach Mark Ross made the final decision on a lineup change for the stretch run.

Senior Sarah Yonkovich was moving from the No. 2 spot in the batting order to leadoff. Leadoff hitter Jolene Jordahl was moving to the second spot.

Ross liked the possibilities of that flip with Yonkovich’s ability to reach base and Jordahl’s power behind her, and the move has paid off with a spot in Thursday’s Division 4 semifinals in the WIAA state tournament at Goodman Diamond in Madison.

“We were just trying, more than anything, to get Jolene out of the 1 spot and take some pressure off of her,” Ross said. “She also has more power, and I think there are more things we can do with her bat in that spot to drive in some runs.”

Jordahl has hit two of her team-high four home runs since the switch, which was made for good after being swept by Onalaska in a doubleheader on May 14.

Yonkovich has responded by batting .522 and scoring eight runs while driving in 10 over the six games played since. Jordahl is batting .435 with three extra-base hits and six RBI since the switch.

That’s good production at the top of the order for Ross, whose fourth-seeded team (16-11) has won all six of those games as it head into a 4:30 p.m. state semifinal against top-seeded Grantsburg (20-2) on Thursday.

“I don’t know that I really changed anything with my approach,” said Yonkovich, a four-year starter for the Knights in left field. “It was like, OK, I need to make sure I get on base more and make sure I get the ball on the ball, get hit, get walked, whatever it takes.

“I also had to make sure I was really focused on my baserunning once I got on.”

Yonkovich is batting a team-high .417 this season. She has six doubles, one triple and is tied with Karly Miller for the team lead in RBI (21). She has also struck out just six times on 105 plate appearances.

Jordahl ranks second on the team in batting (.396) and leads the team in both home runs and doubles while driving in 19 runs.

They are two examples of a team that has swung the bat much better as the season progressed and turned it up a notch in the postseason.

“Once the playoff began, we really went out there and started hitting well,” said senior infielder Ali Werner, who is batting .326 with six doubles and 17 RBI. “It seemed like we were taking it to (the opponent) every inning with our bats. In past game, we might not wake up until the fourth inning, but we’re going right away now.”

The Knights are averaging 10.2 runs per game during the winning streak for Ross, whose 22-year career has included 311 victories and a current run of seven straight regional championships.

Junior Hannah Matzke has taken over as the team’s primary starting pitcher and responded with a 7-2 record over 19 starts. She has struck out 58 and walked 45 while allowing 79 hits over 69⅔ innings.

Jordahl is 7-7 with 136 strikeouts over 87⅓ innings. She has allowed 70 hits, completed two games and saved three.

The team understood there would be some growing pains — Yonkovich and Werner are the only two seniors on the roster — and part of that was Jordahl and Matzke taking over in the circle.

“We’ve worked through some pitching difficulties,” said Matzke, who is batting .329 with five doubles, five triples, 15 RBI and a team-high 10 stolen bases. “Jolene and I didn’t have many innings last year, so we had a little bit of a rough start.”

Both aspects will have to work if beating the Pirates is to become reality. Grantsburg is playing in its ninth state tournament — Luther’s last state appearance was as a WISAA school in 1987 — and it has won two state titles (2006, 2009).

The Pirates have won 11 straight games and bat .367 as a team. Junior infielder Renee Tooze leads the offense with a .481 batting average, and sophomore outfielder Megan Schafer bats .434, and those are two of four starters batting over .400. Whitney Myers bats .429 and has 10 doubles to go with three home runs and 27 RBI.

“Grantsburg isn’t a team we see, but we aren’t going to worry a whole lot about what they do,” Ross said. “We just have to play our game and keep doing what we’ve been doing.”

