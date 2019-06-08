MADISON — A big sixth inning for the Belmont High School softball team ended Blair-Taylor’s bid for its first state championship.
The Wildcats fell 7-1 in the WIAA Division 5 title game Saturday morning, ending an unbeaten season. Blair-Taylor (28-1) was in its third consecutive tournament, and its loss to Belmont was eerily similar to its championship game loss in 2017 in that errors proved costly on the biggest stage.
After five scoreless innings to start the game, it was defensive miscues that let Belmont get on the board. With one out in the sixth inning, a throwing error, followed by a single, and then another throwing error gave Belmont a 1-0 lead with runners at second and third. Belmont’s Nikki Knebel connected for a two-run single to open the floodgates.
A walk and a double steal followed, then a bunt single, a sacrifice fly, and another throwing error put Belmont up 6-0 despite putting just three balls in play past the infield.
Blair-Taylor was able to get one run back in its half of the sixth after Ari Charles reached on an error, stole second, and Lauren Kidd doubled her in. But the rally ended with a strikeout and a lineout.
After Belmont (26-1) tacked on another run in the seventh, the Wildcats put two runners on in the seventh, but couldn’t bring them around.
Blair-Taylor tallied four hits, and Lauren Steien pitched a complete game, allowing just two earned runs. Steien, a junior, struck out seven.