WIAA state track and field: Brookwood and Cashton send several to Division 3 finals

Brookwood High school senior Dan Peterson failed to qualify for the finals in the boys 200-meter dash but will head into Saturday with a chance to redeem himself in the 400-meter dash after Friday’s action at the WIAA Division 3 state track and field meet at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

Peterson finished 13th overall in the 200 (23.12 seconds), but his time of 51.42 placed him eighth in the 400 and sent him through to the finals.

Cashton’s Braylee Hyatt will be a finalist in the girls 100-meter dash after recording a time of 12.66 seconds. Hyatt also qualified for the 200 final with a time of 26.35.

Cashton and Brookwood will both be represented in the boys 1,600-meter relay. Cashton’s squad of Onesimo Tirado, Brady Hemmersbach, Brett Hemmersbach and Michael Sueppel finished seventh (3:31.711), just ahead of Brookwood’s team of Marshall Doll, Franklin Wildes, Wyatt Maurhoff and Peterson (3.31.716).

De Soto’s Lilly Milliren qualified for the 100-meter hurdles finals in Division 3, placing eighth overall in the preliminaries with a time of 16.20. McKenzie Woods failed to qualify, finishing 12th with a 16.56.

Melrose-Mindoro’s Raef Radcliffe will race in the boys 100-meter dash finals after qualifying with a time of 11.20. The Mustangs relay squad of Eddie Her, Ashton Olson, Wyatt Berg and Radcliffe finished two-hundredths of a second shy of qualifying for the boys 800-meter relay, clocking in at 1:34.15.

Senior Rachel Koenig of Onalaska Luther qualified for the girls 400-meter dash final with a time of 1:00.71, placing fourth overall in the prelims.

