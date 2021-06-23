WIAA state track and field: Cashton senior Adelynn Hyatt trading individual achievements for team ones

No one would have blamed Adelynn Hyatt had she pursued as many individual state titles as possible.
The Cashton High School track and field senior has the talent to do so, as well as the motivation after nearly earning three of them in the WIAA Division 3 state meet in 2019 — she finished second in the girls high jump and posted the top preliminary time in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles.
Hyatt has discovered, though, that she enjoys nothing quite like the relays.
Hyatt will still compete in two events of her own at Thursday’s state meet at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex; she holds the top mark in the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches) and is tied for the second-fastest time in the 100 hurdles (15.36 seconds).
But those two events will take somewhat of a backseat to the 400 and 800 relays.
“It’s one thing to do it on your own, but with a relay team, you’re happy for other people, too,” Hyatt said. “You know that they put in the work as well, so just having that satisfaction with the whole group means that much more.”
That mentality might come as a surprise to some people, especially considering Cashton coach Jeremy Mosley believes Hyatt could medal at the state meet in seven events: the high jump, 100, 200, both hurdles events and the 400 and 800 relays.
And there’s no questioning Hyatt’s athletic ability. She delivered punishing kill after punishing kill to help the Eagles’ volleyball team advance to a Division 2 sectional final, and she will play basketball at UW-Eau Claire this coming winter.
But Mosley says Hyatt putting herself first simply isn’t in her nature.
“She doesn’t want it to just be all about Adelynn Hyatt,” Mosley said. “She wants it to be about Cashton, and that’s big that she feels that way and wants her team to do well.”
It certainly helps, Hyatt said, to have relay teammates that mesh well.
Two of them — Jaiden Hansbery and Annie Schreier — are her classmates, and the other is her sister — sophomore Braylee Hyatt. That group is the same for the 400 and 800 relays, which has only deepened their bonds with one another.
“Some of the teams don’t have as much chemistry, but I’m so grateful that’s not the case with our team,” Adelynn Hyatt said. “We’re just like a family.”
That family has the fastest seed time in the 800 relay for Thursday’s state meet (1:46.83), which is also a school record, while its 400 relay time of 50.97 is the third-fastest and 0.34 behind Edgar’s top time.
Cashton is sure to also battle with Mishicot (50.93), Shiocton (50.98) and Royall (51.0) in the 400 relay, while Lancaster (1:46.92) and Ladysmith (1:48.67) have the next fastest times in the 800 relay.
Hyatt said the Eagles’ relay teams “have potential,” and she’s eager to show people from across the state that she’s more than just a hurdler after competing in both hurdles events in 2019.
“I think that’s one of the things that people don’t comprehend or understand a little bit,” Hyatt said. “When they see me running the hurdles, they’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, she’s a good hurdler.’ But it’s like, ‘I’m also a sprinter.’”
Hyatt believes that mindset has also benefited her in the hurdles, and she points to increased confidence as a catalyst for her performances in the high jump, an event she took up as a sophomore and in which she knocked over both stands during one of her first meets.
“I think that’s the one event that I get in my head the most, just because it’s kind of like a mental game,” Hyatt said. “But just knowing I can do this — and with the coaches’ encouragement and everything — I’ve improved a lot, I would say.”
Mosley said her individual success, alongside her team success, can be attributed to her attention to detail.
“A coach can ask her, ‘What did you think about what you just did?’” Mosley said. “And she’ll have an idea. ‘I didn’t keep my head back. I was too close to the bar. I was too slow out of the blocks. I was too high over the first hurdle.’”
And as Hyatt has perfected her craft, the results have spoken for themselves.
“Adelynn is going to leave Cashton High School as one of the best athletes in school history,” Mosley said. “I don’t want to rank her because somebody might say, ‘What about this person from earlier?’
“But I think if you were going to put together a top five girl athletes in Cashton history, she’s easily in that top five.”
Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee