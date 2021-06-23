WIAA state track and field: Cashton senior Adelynn Hyatt trading individual achievements for team ones

No one would have blamed Adelynn Hyatt had she pursued as many individual state titles as possible.

The Cashton High School track and field senior has the talent to do so, as well as the motivation after nearly earning three of them in the WIAA Division 3 state meet in 2019 — she finished second in the girls high jump and posted the top preliminary time in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles.

Hyatt has discovered, though, that she enjoys nothing quite like the relays.

Hyatt will still compete in two events of her own at Thursday’s state meet at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex; she holds the top mark in the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches) and is tied for the second-fastest time in the 100 hurdles (15.36 seconds).

But those two events will take somewhat of a backseat to the 400 and 800 relays.

“It’s one thing to do it on your own, but with a relay team, you’re happy for other people, too,” Hyatt said. “You know that they put in the work as well, so just having that satisfaction with the whole group means that much more.”