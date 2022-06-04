WIAA state track and field: Durand's Schneider pulls away to win fifth Division 3 state title with victory in 3,200-meter run

A daunting schedule denied Parker Schneider the chance to win three Division 3 state championships a season ago.

But not this year.

The Durand senior capped his third state championship of the weekend by pulling away to a 3,200-meter victory on Saturday afternoon on the second day of the state track and field championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the campus of UW-La Crosse. Schneider used a late kick to take the lead and pull away from Chippewa Falls McDonell's Dan Anderson to the victory with a time of 9 minutes, 18.51 seconds as he laid down a 57.36 effort on the final lap.

Schneider and Anderson were the top seeds for the race and controlled the front for all 2 miles. Anderson grabbed the lead on the third lap and held it until just shy of the start finish line with one lap to go. Schneider contemplated making the move earlier, but after two tough races in his 800 and 1,600 victories on Friday, the senior wanted be sure he had enough left to get to the finish when the time came. As he approached the 300 mark, Schneider made his move and pulled away with a final lap more than seven seconds faster than Anderson's.

Schneider and Anderson have battled for victories on the cross country course and track over the past three seasons. Schneider bested Anderson for the 1,600 title on Friday before he came back to set a new state record time in his 800 victory.

“That’s exactly how I thought it was going to be and I’m happy it ended that way," Schneider said of battling Anderson at the front of the pack. "I love the guy. He’s great. I had a lot of fun this year, I had a lot of fun last year running with him.”

Anderson bested Cochrane-Fountain City's Wesley Pronschinske (9:30.40) and Iola-Scandinavia's Charlie Vater (9:30.54) for runner-up.

“Today I took the lead pretty early and I thought if I’m going to beat this guy I’ve got to start building the gap on him because he’s going to be able to outkick me," Anderson said of racing Schneider. "I tried my best, but his kick still got to me. I have a lot of respect for that. It was fun to race him one last time.”

A year ago Schneider won the Division 3 800 and 1,600 titles before running out gas in his third race of the day to take 15th in the 3,200 as the entire Division 3 meet was contested on one day. With the tournament back on its standard two-day format, Schneider flourished and ended his prep career with a bang.

“I’m feeling great," Schneider said. "I tried (to win three state titles) last year. All in one day was too much but coming into today my last race as a high schooler, last race with my dad as a coach. I’m a little emotional I suppose. I’m very happy, very ecstatic right now.”

