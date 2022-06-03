WIAA state track and field: Durand's Schneider up to four Division 3 state titles, sets state record in 800-meter run

Durand senior Parker Schneider just keeps winning.

Schneider captured his third and fourth Division 3 state track and field championships on Friday as he won the boys 800- and 1,600-meter runs and has the chance to win a sixth on Saturday.

The senior started his day by grabbing the lead early and never looking back in the 1,600, winning with a time of 4 minutes, 17.79 seconds. Schneider came back to set a new state record in the 800 in 1:54.29 to break the previous mark from Manawa's Cory Peterson set in 1994.

Schneider also has a 2020 Division 3 state cross country championship on his expansive resume.

But a busy weekend of three possible state championships started with two on Friday. Schneider repeated his 1,600 title from a season ago, when he won in 4:26.71, before bettering his half-mile time by more than 2 seconds to cap the day.

“My overall goal was to get under 1:53, but I kinda knew that wasn’t happening," Schneider said of his 800. "Right on the backstretch the lactic acid and the fatigue from the 1,600 earlier started settling in.”

Schneider got off to a quicker start than he anticipated in the 1,600 and cruised to a victory over Chippewa Falls McDonell's Dan Anderson, who came up through the pack to finish runner-up in 4:21.80.

Schneider and Anderson have battled at the front of the pack whenever they've shared the cross country course or track in recent years. Schneider and Anderson finished first and second in the 3,200 at sectionals in Colfax on May 26, with Schneider using a late kick to earn the win by less than 1 second.

Schneider and Anderson are seeded first and second, respectively, for Saturday's 3,200 final.

“I know I got one more chance to try to beat him out and finally get him at state," Anderson said of Saturday's 3,200 final. "It’s a big confidence boost doing good in the mile today just to carry forward and keep the same energy for the mile tomorrow.”

Anderson finished 10th and Schneider was 15th in last year's 3,200, when Schneider attempted the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 events during the single-day Division 3 state championships.

“I’m excited. I’m a little nervous, but I’m also a little sad this is the last one," Schneider said of Saturday's race. "I’ve really enjoyed running against Dan all year, all of last year. It’s just so much fun. I’m really excited. I think we’ll be right there neck and neck through the whole thing. I’m excited to see how that goes.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.