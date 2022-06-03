WIAA state track and field: Durand's Schneider up to four Division 3 state titles, sets state record in 800-meter run

Durand senior Parker Schneider just keeps winning.
Schneider captured his third and fourth Division 3 state track and field championships on Friday as he won the boys 800- and 1,600-meter runs and has the chance to win a sixth on Saturday.
The senior started his day by grabbing the lead early and never looking back in the 1,600, winning with a time of 4 minutes, 17.79 seconds. Schneider came back to set a new state record in the 800 in 1:54.29 to break the previous mark from Manawa's Cory Peterson set in 1994.
Schneider also has a 2020 Division 3 state cross country championship on his expansive resume.
But a busy weekend of three possible state championships started with two on Friday. Schneider repeated his 1,600 title from a season ago, when he won in 4:26.71, before bettering his half-mile time by more than 2 seconds to cap the day.
“My overall goal was to get under 1:53, but I kinda knew that wasn’t happening," Schneider said of his 800. "Right on the backstretch the lactic acid and the fatigue from the 1,600 earlier started settling in.”
Schneider got off to a quicker start than he anticipated in the 1,600 and cruised to a victory over Chippewa Falls McDonell's Dan Anderson, who came up through the pack to finish runner-up in 4:21.80.
Schneider and Anderson have battled at the front of the pack whenever they've shared the cross country course or track in recent years. Schneider and Anderson finished first and second in the 3,200 at sectionals in Colfax on May 26, with Schneider using a late kick to earn the win by less than 1 second.
Schneider and Anderson are seeded first and second, respectively, for Saturday's 3,200 final.
“I know I got one more chance to try to beat him out and finally get him at state," Anderson said of Saturday's 3,200 final. "It’s a big confidence boost doing good in the mile today just to carry forward and keep the same energy for the mile tomorrow.”
Anderson finished 10th and Schneider was 15th in last year's 3,200, when Schneider attempted the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 events during the single-day Division 3 state championships.
“I’m excited. I’m a little nervous, but I’m also a little sad this is the last one," Schneider said of Saturday's race. "I’ve really enjoyed running against Dan all year, all of last year. It’s just so much fun. I’m really excited. I think we’ll be right there neck and neck through the whole thing. I’m excited to see how that goes.”
Photos: Day 1 2022 WIAA state track and field championships
Fort Atkinson fans cheer during the Division 1 girls 3200 meter relay during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec competes in the Division 1 girls 300 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec hugs teammate Stacy Kipkoskei, right, after they competed in the Division 1 girls 300 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Oregon's Yordanos Zelinski competes in the Division 1 boys 800 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Waunakee's Andrew Regnier, left, and Oshkosh North's Devin Williams make their way to the finish in the Division 1 boys 400 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Participants compete in the Division 1 girls 3200 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Madison Memorial's Ana Ashworth, left, and Monona Grove's Madeline Hogan compete in the Division 1 girls 100 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Chippewa Falls' Brayden Warwick, with Arrowhead's Mikey Nugent, at left, races to the finish line in the Division 1 boys 110 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Middleton's Griffin Ward makes his way to the finish line in the Division 1 boys 1600 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Participants compete in the Division 1 boys 1600 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Middleton's Zaira Malloy-Salgado took first place in the Division 1 girls 3200 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Oregon's Yordanos Zelinski won the boys 800 in 1 minute, 51.51 seconds.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
La Crosse Central's Isaac Dauffenbach, left, and Madison Memorial's Anthony Ward make their way to the finish line in the Division 1 boys 800 meter relay during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec, left, and Nicolet's Lauren Graham compete in the Division 1 girls 100 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig races to the finish line against Oconomowoc's Caitlyn Hodgins, right, in the Division 1 girls 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Verona Area's Aidan Manning competes in the Division 1 boys 1600 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Tomah's Elijah Brown competes in the Division 1 boys 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Reedsburg Area's Bryant Yanke, right, runs to the finish in the WIAA Division 1 300-meter hurdles preliminaries during the state track and field meet Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood's Nick Gehring, left, and Shorewood's Nathan Cumberbatch compete in the Division 2 boys 400 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Lodi's Lily Strong competes in the Division 2 girls 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Dodgeland's Miranda Firari runs to the finish in the Division 3 girls 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Waupun Area's Lydia Aalsma, left, and Rice Lake's Eliana Sheplee compete in the Division 2 girls 400 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
La Crosse Logan's Lauren Jarrett competes in the Division 2 girls 800 meter relay preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Madison Edgewood's Gillian Koning competes in the Division 2 girls 800-meter relay preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis. on Friday.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Aquinas' Collin Conzemius, left, and Catholic Memorial's Eddie Jones compete in the Division 2 boys 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Durand's Parker Schneider reacts after crossing the finish line in the Division 3 boys 1600 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Wisconsin Dell's Hailey Anchor runs to the finish in the Division 2 girls 400 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
McFarland's Andrew Kelley, right, races to the finish against St. Croix Falls' Dayo Oye, left, in the Division 2 boys 100-meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse, Wis. on Friday.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Horicon's Austin Zamorano competes in the Division 3 boys 1600 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Lodi's Lily Strong, center, runs to the finish against Brown Deer's Aniya Young, left, Milwaukee Academy's Stacey Howard, right, in the Division 2 girls 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Webster's Ava Washburn, center, competes against Immanuel Lutheran's Riley Naumann, right, and Cassville's Tunde Lippai, left, in the Division 3 girls 100 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Mauston's Brie Eckerman competes in the Division 2 girls 100 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Madison Edgewood's Amber Grosse, left, competes against G-E-T's Quinn Wenthe in the Division 2 girls 100 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Lodi's Lucas Heyroth, center, makes his way to the finish against St. Francis' Randolph Slade Jr., left, and Richland Center's Bryson Clarson in the Division 2 boys 110 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Madison Edgewood's Amber Grosse, left, and G-E-T's Quinn Wenthe compete in the Division 2 girls 100 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
