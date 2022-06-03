WIAA state track and field: Future Badger Drew Evans second in the Division 1

Drew Evans is seeded 16th in the Division 1 discus for the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.

But don't count the Fort Atkinson High School senior out from a prominent spot on the podium after what he accomplished Friday in the shot put.

Evans, an offensive lineman and preferred walk-on for the University of Wisconsin football team, came in seeded 12th for his first event at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex, and he left with a second-place medal.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder heads to Madison on June 12 to take the next step in his football career, but he hopes he can do that on the heels of a big weekend in La Crosse.

"I'm seeded 16th," Evans said with a smile when asked about his prospects in the discus. "But I was 12th today."

Evans unleashed a throw of 58 feet, 9 inches that was only beaten by Hortonville's Ben Smith (59-4). He established himself near the top early be getting that throw on his third attempt and remained there the rest of the way.

Evans joins the Badgers from a program that hasn't been a hot spot for Division I college recruiters in quite some time, and he understood the importance when Wisconsin started showing interest.

"It was exciting," Evans said of the recruiting process. "I hadn't had much contact going into the (senior) season, but coach (Joe) Rudolph, who is at Virginia Tech now, came to the school."

The Blackhawks went 7-3 and tied Mount Horeb/Barneveld for first place in the Badger Small with Evans playing guard and tackle. He expects to concentrate on the inside position at Wisconsin.

Fort Atkinson qualified for the WIAA playoffs, but a 10-0 loss to New Berlin Eisenhower ended the season, and Evans -- a three-sport star at the school -- was a big reason.

His track and field season started well before a dip forced Evans to rebound and put together the kind of progress he need the rest of the way.

"I had a big throw early in the year, and it kind of tempered off in the middle of the year," Evans said. "With throwing, it's just hard to get everything to connect. You just have to keep working."

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

