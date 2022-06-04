WIAA state track and field: G-E-T's Thompson caps high school career with 110-meter hurdles podium finish

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School senior Will Thompson closed out his high school career with a podium finish in the Division 2 boys 110-meter hurdles final Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

Thompson placed fifth with a time of 15.70 seconds out of Lane 9. Seeded eighth among the finalists, Thompson was pleasantly surprised with the result.

“I really wasn’t expecting a lot,” Thompson said. “I was just going to go in there and try my best and here we are.”

Despite wet conditions, Thompson managed to best his Coulee Conference meet time of 16.22 seconds, which won him a conference championship. Thompson said he had to manage his adrenaline with sprinkles throughout the morning adding a degree of difficulty to the hurdle events.

Thompson’s teammate Quinn Wenthe finished 10th in the girls 100 hurdles after taking a tumble on the last hurdle before the finish line.

“That’s my biggest thing,” Thompson said. “It just takes one step off with all that adrenaline to fall and eat a hurdle. It was definitely something I thought about.”

Thompson caps of a season in which he won four events at the Coulee Conference meet and a career with seven total conference championships.

“It’s consistency, hard work, showing up to practice,” Thompson said. “You have to be willing to learn. I have a lot of great coaches with a lot of information to take in."

Lucas Heyroth of Lodi won the boys D2 hurdles with a time of 14.9 seconds. Logan senior Keenan Hass finished eighth with a time of 15.92, earning a single team point for the Rangers.

