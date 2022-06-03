WIAA state track and field: Jaiah Hopf completes third year of triple-jump dominance

Jaiah Hopf never wanted to compete in the triple jump.

Her mom was pretty good at it — good enough to hold the Wisconsin Lutheran High School record — but it didn't appeal to Hopf ... until she tried it.

She was thrown into the event during the final meet of her eighth-grade season as an experiment.

"I remember them showing me what do do before on the side," Hopf said. "I hit 35 (feet), and I've been doing it ever since."

She's also been doing it successfully, and she saved the best performance of her high school career for the end when she went 40 feet, 8¾ inches Friday in the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

The jump wasn't just 1 foot, 8 inches better than second-place Anna Szepieniec of DeForest, it made the DePaul University commit a three-time state champion.

"This meet, in particular, there was a lot of pressure I was putting on myself," said Hopf, who also won titles as a freshman and again as a junior. "I had to do this again. I had to keep it going."

While she said her head was cleared before the event began on Friday, it returned quickly when she scratched on her first two attempts. Some jumpers scratch routinely and are able to rebound, but that's not Hopf's method of operation.

"After that first scratch, I felt all the pressure in the world," Hopf said. "I don't do that."

She said the hope was that 39 feet could win the event, but Szepieniec went out and hit a 39-0¾ on her fourth attempt. It was going to take a longer jump, and Hopf beat Szepieniec's distance on her fourth jump before adding the career best to put a finishing touch on the victory.

"This is the most competition I've had, and it was a great year to be here in this event," Hopf said. "I'm glad I had a little extra on the last jump."

Hopf is seeded third for Saturday's Division 1 long jump with a qualifying effort of 18-5. She also helped Wisconsin Lutheran's 400 relay team qualify for Saturday's finals with a time of 49.62 seconds.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

