WIAA state track and field: La Crosse Aquinas senior Lukas Beck looks to defend his state titles — and even bigger things could be in store in the future

Expectations, then, were high for his junior campaign.

Beck was running times comparable to what Kenny Bednarek — a Rice Lake graduate who recently missed qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Team in the 100 by 0.03 seconds — did at his age.

There was no reason to believe Beck couldn’t become a two-time champion in the 100 and 200, and in February 2020, he and Carley even began to explore the possibility of trying to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics for Slovakia, where Beck has dual citizenship.

“I couldn’t fathom what was going on. I was like, ‘There’s no way this is happening. There’s no way this is happening,’” Beck said. “I just couldn’t believe that there was even that chance. Even if it didn’t happen, I was just so grateful to even have the possibility, the chance of the Trials.”

Carley is quick to emphasize that they weren’t too far along in the process — Beck still had to meet Slovakia’s qualifying time simply to get to the Trials — but Beck would have gone overseas if everything fell into place.