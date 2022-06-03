WIAA state track and field: La Crosse Logan girls carry momentum into Saturday with 400-meter relay heat win

The Logan High School track and field team's girls 400-meter relay squad of Julie Yang, Kalli Knoble, Aaliyah Hamilton and Lauren Jarrett won its heat in preliminaries on Friday at the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

Logan won the second heat and had the top qualifying time (49.68 seconds), while beating out Sugar River in its heat. Prairie du Chien finished last in the same heat and failed to qualify.

The Rangers also finished third overall in the 800-meter relay with the team of Yang, Elsa Hisrch, Hamilton and Jarrett recording a time of 1:46.45. That team will also compete in the final Saturday.

Jarrett individually qualified for the girls 100-meter dash final with a time of 12.23 seconds in her heat.

G-E-T senior Quinn Wenthe was the fastest among qualifiers in the girls 300-meter hurdles (46.10) and fourth quickest in the 100-meter hurdles (15.64), advancing to the finals in both. Meghan Nelson of Westby also qualified for the 300-meter hurdle final with a time of 47.47.

Wenthe was the last leg of G-E-T’s 1600-meter relay with Tauna Janssen, Avali Bratberg and Kaylee Hauge, which qualified for the finals with a time of 4:08.80. Prairie du Chien’s relay team of Tannah Radloff, Madi Fisher, Shayla Straka, Teagan Radloff (4:10.71) also qualified for the final.

Rachel Koenig of Onalaska Luther ran a 1:00.71 in her 400-meter dash heat race, qualifying her for tomorrow’s final.

CONZEMIUS A FINALIST IN THREE EVENTS: Collin Conzemius of Aquinas and Ryan Sokup of Arcadia both qualified for the Division 2 boys 100-meter dash final. Conzemius had the second best time of the heats at 10.85, while Sokup earned the final spot in 10th with a time of 11.06.

Conzemius won his heat race in the 200, placing fourth overall with a time of 22.23 seconds. Sokup (22.87) and Trey Cowley (22.78) both also qualified for the final Saturday.

David Malin, Jackson Flottmeyer, Quinn Miskowski and Conzemius put Aquinas in the 400-meter relay final with an eighth-place finish and time of 43.81.

Arcadia’s team of Joe Nelson, Joel Fernando, Jordan Rotering and Sokup earned the final spot in the title race tomorrow with a time of 1:31.87 in the boys 800-meters relay. West Salem (1:33.41) failed to qualify with a 15th-place finish.

Kennan Hass of Logan had the fourth best time of boys 110-meter hurdles at 15.28, sending him through to tomorrow’s final. G-E-T’s Will Thompson finished eighth among qualifiers, advancing to the final on a time of 15.44.

