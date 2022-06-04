WIAA state track and field: La Crosse Logan's girls break through for 400-meter relay championship

Among the list of finalists in the girls Division 2 relay events, Logan High School entered Saturday as a certified contender in the 400- and 800-meter relays.

The relay squad of Julie Yang, Kalli Knoble, Aaliyah Hamilton and Lauren Jarrett proved their worth by capturing a state title in the 400 relay with a time of 49.72 seconds Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

Yang, Elsa Hirsch, Hamilton and Jarrett also took a podium finish in the 800 relay earlier in the day, placing third with a time of 1:45.75.

“I think we’re still in shock,” Hamilton said after her team won the 400 relay.

Jarrett credited the success of the Rangers in the relay events at the state level to the Logan coaching staff, including head coach Tom Kammer.

“I would say our coaches,” Jarrett said. “We have a really great coach who really takes the time to understand all of us, and we wouldn’t be able to do this without them.”

The Rangers topped their performances from last year, when they brought home a pair of third place finishes in the 400 and 800 relays. The squad of Yang, Knoble, Hamilton and Jarrett also ran the best time of the Division 2 girls 400 relay during preliminaries on Friday.

Jarrett — who ran the last leg in both events — also found individual success in the 100-meter dash final with a fifth-place finish in 12.671. Jarrett ran a personal best of 12.39 at the WIAA Division 2 regional on May 26.

“It’s busy going from event to event,” Jarrett said. “I wouldn’t change anything. I love this team, and it’s an unbelievable honor to be here.”

Knoble made up for failing to defend her high jump championship on Friday, settling for fourth at 5 feet, 2 inches. Knoble finished seventh in the long jump (17-3¾) and ninth in the triple jump (35-¾).

Seniors Knoble and Jarrett both finish their high school careers with a championship. As for what’s next for Hamilton and Yang, Hamilton right now is leaning toward continuing to compete in relay events.

“I think we’re stronger when together in the relays,” Hamilton said.

OWENS, BOYD MEDAL IN SHOT PUT: Logan senior Martell Owens said he and fellow senior Zay Boyd had talked all year about being on the podium at the state track and field meet.

In the Division 2 boys’shot put final, the duo did just that as Owens finished third (52-9¾) and Boyd took fourth (51-10¾).

Both got their best scores on their final throw, with Boyd getting his near 52-foot throw after two scratches.

“I was pretty proud of what we did today,” Owens, a pick for the WFCA All-Region Football team as a defensive end, said. “We both ended on good throws and got on the podium today like we’ve been talking about all year.”

Owens and Boyd qualified by finishing first and second at a Division 2 sectional, being the only two to throw over 50 feet. Boyd said the two view each other as motivators to get better, leading both to a state final level.

“You really feed off each other,” Boyd said. “One person does well, the other comes back and has something to work for. It’s like friendly competition.”

Owens said beyond fellow competitors, the pair play the role of supporters for each other to help improve.

“We always give each other pointers,” Owens said. “We’re each other’s biggest supporters besides our coaches and those who come see us play. When we’re out there, it’s just me and him. We treat it as a brotherly thing and we want to see each other compete.”

James Krause can be reached by email at James.KrauseJr@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.

