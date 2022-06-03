WIAA state track and field: La Crosse Logan's Knoble nabs two top-eight finishes; Hackbarth fifth in the 800

A pair of Logan High School track and field athletes were among the top finishers at the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

Senior Kalli Knoble finished fourth in the Division 2 girls high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches and was seventh in the long jump at 17-3¾, while junior Andrew Hackbarth took fifth in the boys 800-meter dash, recording a time of 1 minutes, 58.37 seconds.

The Brookwood relay quadrant of Lainey Teynor, Amelia Muellenberg, Margarita Silva and Kimberlee Downing finished sixth in the Division 3 girls 3,200-meter relay with a time of 9:58.45, and G-E-T’s relay team of Kaylee Hauge, Avali Bratberg, Tauna Janssen and Adrianna Rotering came 10th in the Division 2 girls 3,200-meter relay with a time of 10:02.54.

Evan Gluch of Westby finished seventh in the Division 2 boys pole vault final with a jump of 13-6. In the Division 3 boys pole vault final, Bangor’s Sam Crenshaw tied for fifth with Triton Robey of New Auburn at 12-6.

West Salem’s Jaden Hammes topped her Division 2 girls shot put seeding of 36-5¾ to finish 11th with a throw of 36-8. Braylee Hyatt finished ninth in the Division 3 girls long jump with a leap of 16-4½.

Sophomore Claire Becker of Melrose-Mindoro finished 13th in the Division 3 girls 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:01.88.

James Krause can be reached by email at James.KrauseJr@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.

