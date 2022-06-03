WIAA state track and field: La Crosse Logan's Knoble nabs two top-eight finishes; Hackbarth fifth in the 800

A pair of Logan High School track and field athletes were among the top finishers at the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
Senior Kalli Knoble finished fourth in the Division 2 girls high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches and was seventh in the long jump at 17-3¾, while junior Andrew Hackbarth took fifth in the boys 800-meter dash, recording a time of 1 minutes, 58.37 seconds.
The Brookwood relay quadrant of Lainey Teynor, Amelia Muellenberg, Margarita Silva and Kimberlee Downing finished sixth in the Division 3 girls 3,200-meter relay with a time of 9:58.45, and G-E-T’s relay team of Kaylee Hauge, Avali Bratberg, Tauna Janssen and Adrianna Rotering came 10th in the Division 2 girls 3,200-meter relay with a time of 10:02.54.
Evan Gluch of Westby finished seventh in the Division 2 boys pole vault final with a jump of 13-6. In the Division 3 boys pole vault final, Bangor’s Sam Crenshaw tied for fifth with Triton Robey of New Auburn at 12-6.
West Salem’s Jaden Hammes topped her Division 2 girls shot put seeding of 36-5¾ to finish 11th with a throw of 36-8. Braylee Hyatt finished ninth in the Division 3 girls long jump with a leap of 16-4½.
Sophomore Claire Becker of Melrose-Mindoro finished 13th in the Division 3 girls 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:01.88.
Photos: Day 1 2022 WIAA state track and field championships
Fort Atkinson fans cheer during the Division 1 girls 3200 meter relay during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec competes in the Division 1 girls 300 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec hugs teammate Stacy Kipkoskei, right, after they competed in the Division 1 girls 300 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Oregon's Yordanos Zelinski competes in the Division 1 boys 800 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Waunakee's Andrew Regnier, left, and Oshkosh North's Devin Williams make their way to the finish in the Division 1 boys 400 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Participants compete in the Division 1 girls 3200 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Madison Memorial's Ana Ashworth, left, and Monona Grove's Madeline Hogan compete in the Division 1 girls 100 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Chippewa Falls' Brayden Warwick, with Arrowhead's Mikey Nugent, at left, races to the finish line in the Division 1 boys 110 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Middleton's Griffin Ward makes his way to the finish line in the Division 1 boys 1600 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Participants compete in the Division 1 boys 1600 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Middleton's Zaira Malloy-Salgado took first place in the Division 1 girls 3200 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Oregon's Yordanos Zelinski won the boys 800 in 1 minute, 51.51 seconds.
La Crosse Central's Isaac Dauffenbach, left, and Madison Memorial's Anthony Ward make their way to the finish line in the Division 1 boys 800 meter relay during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec, left, and Nicolet's Lauren Graham compete in the Division 1 girls 100 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig races to the finish line against Oconomowoc's Caitlyn Hodgins, right, in the Division 1 girls 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Verona Area's Aidan Manning competes in the Division 1 boys 1600 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Tomah's Elijah Brown competes in the Division 1 boys 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Reedsburg Area's Bryant Yanke, right, runs to the finish in the WIAA Division 1 300-meter hurdles preliminaries during the state track and field meet Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Madison Edgewood's Nick Gehring, left, and Shorewood's Nathan Cumberbatch compete in the Division 2 boys 400 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lodi's Lily Strong competes in the Division 2 girls 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Dodgeland's Miranda Firari runs to the finish in the Division 3 girls 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Waupun Area's Lydia Aalsma, left, and Rice Lake's Eliana Sheplee compete in the Division 2 girls 400 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
La Crosse Logan's Lauren Jarrett competes in the Division 2 girls 800 meter relay preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood's Gillian Koning competes in the Division 2 girls 800-meter relay preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis. on Friday.
Aquinas' Collin Conzemius, left, and Catholic Memorial's Eddie Jones compete in the Division 2 boys 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Durand's Parker Schneider reacts after crossing the finish line in the Division 3 boys 1600 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Dell's Hailey Anchor runs to the finish in the Division 2 girls 400 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland's Andrew Kelley, right, races to the finish against St. Croix Falls' Dayo Oye, left, in the Division 2 boys 100-meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse, Wis. on Friday.
Horicon's Austin Zamorano competes in the Division 3 boys 1600 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lodi's Lily Strong, center, runs to the finish against Brown Deer's Aniya Young, left, Milwaukee Academy's Stacey Howard, right, in the Division 2 girls 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Webster's Ava Washburn, center, competes against Immanuel Lutheran's Riley Naumann, right, and Cassville's Tunde Lippai, left, in the Division 3 girls 100 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Mauston's Brie Eckerman competes in the Division 2 girls 100 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood's Amber Grosse, left, competes against G-E-T's Quinn Wenthe in the Division 2 girls 100 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lodi's Lucas Heyroth, center, makes his way to the finish against St. Francis' Randolph Slade Jr., left, and Richland Center's Bryson Clarson in the Division 2 boys 110 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood's Amber Grosse, left, and G-E-T's Quinn Wenthe compete in the Division 2 girls 100 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
