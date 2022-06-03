WIAA state track and field meet: La Crosse Central's Jackson Warren takes fourth in high jump

Central High School senior Jackson Warren took fourth place in the boys high jump at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet Friday at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

Warren cleared the bar at 6 feet, 4 inches while also being part of Central's 400-meter relay team that won the third heat with a time of 42.69 seconds.

RiverHawks senior Colin Adams finished ninth among the jumpers who finished at 6-2.

In the shot put, Central junior Anden Schieldt failed to advance to the final round, finishing 20th with a throw of 48-½.

Onalaska qualified for several relay finals.

The girls’ 1,600-meter relay team of Alexandra Thomas, Taylor Molling, Josie Blum and Isabela Gutierrez posted a time of 4:02.66, placing eighth in the field and qualifying for Saturday's final. The Hilltoppers' squad bested their state qualifying time by over 2 seconds from 4:04.97.

The group of Carmen Roraff, Molling, Thomas and Jenna Richgels failed to qualify in the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:46.18.

Onalaska’s boys 400-meter relay team of Kasey Barth, Nicky Odom, Sean Gilles and Braden Burke took the last finals qualifying spot with a time of 43.06 seconds, just a hundredth of a second above the first team out in Arrowhead. Odom made it to the finals of the boys long jump, finishing ninth with a jump of 21-11¾.

Onalaska junior Alli Thomas became a 300-meter hurdles finalist for with a time of 46.64 seconds, finishing second in the second heat race. Blake Burnstad won his heat race in the 800-meter run and took seventh overall with a time of 1:56.92 seconds, sending him to the finals.

Tomah sophomore Elijah Brown entered the 100-meter dash as the top seed but failed to qualify for the final with a time of 11.124 seconds on Friday.

Brown also failed to qualify for the 200-meter dash final, posting a time of 22.67 seconds. Issac Dauffenbach of Central was disqualified in his 200-meter heat race after a false start.

Holmen senior Kamryn McNally finished 18th in the girls pole vault finals, placing among those who finished at 10-0.

