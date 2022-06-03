 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
WIAA TRACK AND FIELD DIVISION 1

WIAA state track and field meet: La Crosse Central's Jackson Warren takes fourth in high jump

Central High School senior Jackson Warren took fourth place in the boys high jump at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet Friday at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

Warren cleared the bar at 6 feet, 4 inches while also being part of Central's 400-meter relay team that won the third heat with a time of 42.69 seconds.

RiverHawks senior Colin Adams finished ninth among the jumpers who finished at 6-2.

In the shot put, Central junior Anden Schieldt failed to advance to the final round, finishing 20th with a throw of 48-½.

Onalaska qualified for several relay finals.

The girls’ 1,600-meter relay team of Alexandra Thomas, Taylor Molling, Josie Blum and Isabela Gutierrez posted a time of 4:02.66, placing eighth in the field and qualifying for Saturday's final. The Hilltoppers' squad bested their state qualifying time by over 2 seconds from 4:04.97.

The group of Carmen Roraff, Molling, Thomas and Jenna Richgels failed to qualify in the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:46.18.

People are also reading…

Onalaska’s boys 400-meter relay team of Kasey Barth, Nicky Odom, Sean Gilles and Braden Burke took the last finals qualifying spot with a time of 43.06 seconds, just a hundredth of a second above the first team out in Arrowhead. Odom made it to the finals of the boys long jump, finishing ninth with a jump of 21-11¾.

Onalaska junior Alli Thomas became a 300-meter hurdles finalist for with a time of 46.64 seconds, finishing second in the second heat race. Blake Burnstad won his heat race in the 800-meter run and took seventh overall with a time of 1:56.92 seconds, sending him to the finals.

Tomah sophomore Elijah Brown entered the 100-meter dash as the top seed but failed to qualify for the final with a time of 11.124 seconds on Friday.

Brown also failed to qualify for the 200-meter dash final, posting a time of 22.67 seconds. Issac Dauffenbach of Central was disqualified in his 200-meter heat race after a false start.

Holmen senior Kamryn McNally finished 18th in the girls pole vault finals, placing among those who finished at 10-0.

Jackson Warren mug

Warren

James Krause can be reached by email at James.KrauseJr@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ryan Fitzpatrick in talks for Thursday Night Football deal after announcing retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News