WIAA: State track and field meet to be held at UW-La Crosse

The WIAA announced Wednesday afternoon that it will hold the state track and field championships at UW-La Crosse on June 24-26.

It is the return of a meet that wasn't held in 2020 and has been hosted at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex every year since 1990.

The association released a schedule that will include one division completing competition each day. Division 3 will take place June 24, Division 2 June 25 and Division 1 June 26, breaking up what has traditionally been one two-day meet due to COVID-19 guidelines.

Attendance of up to 5,500 spectators will be permitted at the venue each day.

