 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WIAA: State track and field meet to be held at UW-La Crosse
breaking alert top story
WIAA

WIAA: State track and field meet to be held at UW-La Crosse

{{featured_button_text}}

The WIAA announced Wednesday afternoon that it will hold the state track and field championships at UW-La Crosse on June 24-26.

It is the return of a meet that wasn't held in 2020 and has been hosted at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex every year since 1990.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The association released a schedule that will include one division completing competition each day. Division 3 will take place June 24, Division 2 June 25 and Division 1 June 26, breaking up what has traditionally been one two-day meet due to COVID-19 guidelines.

Attendance of up to 5,500 spectators will be permitted at the venue each day.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All-Tribune boys basketball: Past decade's coaches of the year

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News